This Week There’s Ballet at the Barclay, Music at the Musco, Film at The Frida

"The Firebird" will be performed by Festival Ballet Theatre Oct. 12 and 13, 2019.

The arts can always cast a spell – inspiring awe, curiosity, community, and in some notorious cases, total disbelief. Which are you looking for this week?

THE FIREBIRD
IRVINE – The Barclay Theatre will once again be the home for the Festival Ballet Theatre’s staging of Stravinsky’s immortal tale of a Prince and a magic bird joining forces to defeat a wicked conjurer.

SURF CITY ARTS FEST
HUNTINGTON BEACH – The popular Family Arts Day and Arts in the Park events are now combined into one grand celebration of art down by the world-famous pier.

MOSTLY BLUES FESTIVAL
ORANGE – A free outdoor music festival on Aitken Arts Plaza at the Musco Center for the Arts will feature Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Booker T.

FRIDA AFTER DARK: “THE ROOM”
SANTA ANA – Art-house/revival theater The Frida Cinema presents an audience participation-ready screening of the legendarily-overacted romantic melodrama.

LIVE ON THE ARGYROS STAGE: RAE KHALIL
COSTA MESA – A free performance on the Segerstrom Center’s outdoor plaza features the up-and-coming singer/songwriter/rapper.

