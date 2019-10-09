This Week There’s Ballet at the Barclay, Music at the Musco, Film at The Frida

2 Shares Email

The arts can always cast a spell – inspiring awe, curiosity, community, and in some notorious cases, total disbelief. Which are you looking for this week?

THE FIREBIRD

IRVINE – The Barclay Theatre will once again be the home for the Festival Ballet Theatre’s staging of Stravinsky’s immortal tale of a Prince and a magic bird joining forces to defeat a wicked conjurer.

SURF CITY ARTS FEST

HUNTINGTON BEACH – The popular Family Arts Day and Arts in the Park events are now combined into one grand celebration of art down by the world-famous pier.

MOSTLY BLUES FESTIVAL

ORANGE – A free outdoor music festival on Aitken Arts Plaza at the Musco Center for the Arts will feature Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Booker T.

FRIDA AFTER DARK: “THE ROOM”

SANTA ANA – Art-house/revival theater The Frida Cinema presents an audience participation-ready screening of the legendarily-overacted romantic melodrama.

LIVE ON THE ARGYROS STAGE: RAE KHALIL

COSTA MESA – A free performance on the Segerstrom Center’s outdoor plaza features the up-and-coming singer/songwriter/rapper.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.