Voice of OC Publisher to Moderate Election Debates Ahead of Santa Ana Special Election

7 Shares Email

Another two debates, one happening tonight, are organized for the Santa Ana City Council Ward 4 and Santa Ana Unified School Board elections this fall. Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., is moderator for all the debates.

The first debate occurred Sept. 24, the two additional dates are set for:

6-8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 8, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Rectory, 1100 S. Center St. Santa Ana, 92704 (LINK)

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Latino Health Access, 450 W. 4th St. Suite 130, Santa Ana, 92701 (LINK)

A panel is held for each slate of candidates and attendees can submit questions in advance, at the links above. The events are arranged by Connect-to-Council and the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce.

Council candidates invited are: Phil Bacerra, Beatriz Mendoza, Brandon Sisco, Jennifer Oliva, Bishop Gale Oliver, Jr. and Manuel Escamilla. School district candidates invited are: Cecilia Aguinaga, David Benavides, Gisela Contreras and Carolyn Torres.