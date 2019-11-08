In Dramatic Shift, Escamilla Keeps Gaining in Santa Ana Council Results

429 Shares Email

Manny Escamilla continues to narrow the gap behind Phil Bacerra in election results for a Santa Ana City Council seat, going from 6 percentage points behind on election night to 2 points on Thursday to 1.1 points Friday evening.

The latest results, released at 5 p.m., set the stage for a high-stakes countdown next week when election officials continue reviewing ballots. As of Friday night, Bacerra and Escamilla were separated by only 157 votes.

The 5 p.m. Friday update reflected an extra 549 votes in the council race, on top of the 13,335 reported in Thursday’s update.

Most ballots were counted as of Friday evening, though an unknown number of votes could be added in the next updates Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Those could come from mail-in ballots arriving later Friday night, or voters contesting signature issues by a deadline next Wednesday.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. Results are expected to be updated next week as voters get a chance to challenge their ballots being disqualified over signature issues, under a new state law that took effect last year.

Bacerra, a real estate consultant and former planning commissioner, had about $87,000 spent in his favor as Election Day, according to state-mandated disclosures. Major financial support included $6,000 from a committee set up to support Mayor Miguel Pulido and $5,000 each from the county firefighters’ union, local developer Mike Harrah, and trash hauling contractor CR&R.

Bacerra also was supported by $89,000 from the police union last year when he ran for the same seat, though this time the union backed a different candidate, Jennifer Oliva, with $25,000.

Escamilla, who has worked as a city staff member at the main library, city manager’s office, and planning department, spent about $17,000 from the committee he set up and relied largely on door-to-door outreach to voters. His committee was funded largely by a $6,500 loan from himself, and most of his remaining contributions are $200 or less from city residents, activists and business people. He also received $249 each from downtown developers Irving and Ryan Chase; and from the union representing Santa Ana’s general employees, SEIU Local 721.

Escamilla was opposed by a committee funded by the lobbyist for the proposed apartment development at 2525 N. Main Street, which gave $3,000 to a committee formed to oppose Escamilla. They were the only known opposition mailers in the election.

In the Santa Ana Unified School District board race, middle school teacher Carolyn Torres continued to hold a wide lead over former City Councilman David Benavides – 47 percent to 31 percent.

Benavides conceded the race in a Facebook post earlier this week.

The new council member will potentially impact key decisions on local issues like the ongoing homelessness crisis, complaints about slow 9-1-1 response times, and how to spend an extra $60 million a year from a new sales tax increase that has bolstered city coffers.

The winner will also affect the balance of power on the City Council, which has been confronted with sharply rising city police and pension costs and an upcoming decision on approving a controversial project at 2525 N. Main St.

The new school board member will join four other board members grappling with issues like class sizes, how to address students exposed to violence at home, and whether to welcome or limit the growth of charter schools in the city.

A host of developers and labor and trade unions, including the city’s police union, comprised the City Council race’s key campaign spenders. The final set of campaign finance disclosures, however, aren’t due until the end of January.

Click on the image below or here to see a larger version.

Other Elections Coming Up

The Santa Ana political community has also been gearing up for next year’s race, which will see most of the council seats up for election – including the first open mayor’s race in 25 years.

Pulido was first elected in 1994 and has won every election since then, but is now termed out of office. In addition to the mayor’s spot, three council seats are up for election, currently held by Vicente Sarmiento, Jose Solorio, and Juan Villegas.

The mayor’s seat and two of the council seats are open races. Sarmiento is termed out and Solorio is running for mayor instead of seeking re-election to his council seat. The mayor’s race has also drawn Iglesias and former Councilwoman Claudia Alvarez as candidates.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC intern. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.