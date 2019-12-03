Anaheim to Release Angel Stadium Appraisal

0 Shares Email

Anaheim officials will release the Angel Stadium appraisal by Wednesday evening, City Manager Chris Zapata said during the Tuesday night City Council meeting.

“We’ll try to get that out by the end of the business day,” Zapata said during the city manager update portion of the meeting.

The anticipated release comes after Councilman Jose Moreno has been unsuccessfully battling the Council majority for months to sunshine the stadium appraisal.

He previously said the difference in value between if the land is leased to the Angels or not is “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The release comes within two weeks before the City Council’s last regularly scheduled meeting of the year and both the city and the baseball team are trying to hammer out a new stadium deal by Dec. 31, the last day the Angels can opt out of their lease. If they don’t opt out or come to a new deal, the Angels are locked into the stadium for another decade.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio.