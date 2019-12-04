Lots of Ways to Celebrate Christmas This Week

0 Shares Email

Holiday celebrations are happening in every corner of Orange County – what’s happening near you?

NOCHE BUENA: CHRISTMAS EVE IN MEXICO

ORANGE – The holiday traditions of Mexico celebrated at the Musco Center in a unique teamup of Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi performers.

NUTCRACKER FOR KIDS

COSTA MESA – The Pacific Symphony presents a special, family-friendly 45-minute version of Tchaikovsky’s immortal holiday ballet.

STUNNING: ARTIST RECEPTION

LAGUNA BEACH – This month’s Laguna Beach Art Walk will feature the opening reception for a group exhibition at Las Laguna Gallery where artists submitted works they most associated with the word “stunning.”

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

FULLERTON – STAGEStheatre’s annual holiday production adapts the classic film about George Bailey, Bedford Falls, and an angel named Clarence into a radio theater presentation with live sound effects.

A CELTIC CHRISTMAS

ALISO VIEJO – Soka Performing Arts Center hosts a holiday concert full of jigs, airs, and other Irish-style tunes featuring world-famous piper Eric Rigler, who performed on the soundtrack of the film “Titanic.”

