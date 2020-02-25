OC Supervisor District 1 Debate Moderated by Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.

2 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., continues to lead in the Orange County community in bringing election candidates and officials together with the public for a 21st century public square.

The latest event last week was Santana moderating a forum in Santa Ana for candidates seeking to be elected as the Orange County District 1 Supervisor.

View an archived livestream video from the debate HERE.

All candidates who registered for the event were in attendance. Current District 1 Supervisor Andrew Do stated prior to the event that he could not attend due to a prior commitment. In attendance were Sergio Contreras, Westminster City Councilmember; Kim Bernice Nguyen, Garden Grove Councilmember; and Miguel A. Pulido, Mayor, City of Santa Ana.

Voice continues to be at the front and center of election debates and forums all across Orange County throughout the year and particularly each election season. Santana has moderated election debates for open positions from Orange County District Attorney to Irvine City Council candidates to Santa Ana Unified School District elected board seats.

Pressing for the truth and encouraging people to participate in the democratic process is at the core of why Voice of OC was created a decade ago. Be sure to also listen or subscribe to the Feet to the Fire podcast Voice of OC started to bring you the latest news, data, analysis and interviews related to the 2020 election.