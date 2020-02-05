Your Opportunity to Join Voice of OC’s Exclusive Ambassadors Group Sustaining Real Local News

3 Shares Email

People wishing to become part of the Voice of OC Ambassadors have just a few short weeks to join for 2020.

VOC Ambassadors are a non-partisan group of individuals from diverse backgrounds who all share a commitment to sustain quality local journalism. The group’s dedication supports Voice of OC’s work to essential coverage of local civics and arts. Ambassadors are also invited to a few exclusive events each year and are the first to receive notifications of other events.

Ambassadors make an annual commitment of $1,000 through annual, monthly or quarterly donations.

Anyone interested in signing up can make a donation HERE or by mailing a check to Voice of OC, P. O. Box 10020 Santa Ana, CA 92711.

The first 2020 gathering will be Feb. 19 where Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., and Orange County Media Host Rick Reiff will discuss the historic early March primary election in California and its impact on Orange County.

For more information on Ambassadors, contact Meg Waters at mwaters@voiceofoc.org or 949-584-4977.