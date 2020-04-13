Photo Essay: Going Outdoors During Coronavirus

Editor’s Note: Voice of OC brings you the best, most comprehensive Orange County COVID-19 news absolutely free. No ads, no paywalls. We could use your help. Please click here to make tax-deductible donation or to become a monthly sustaining donor.
With the recent COVID-19 Pandemic it seems as if getting outside is part of our lives as never before, whether it’s cycling through Pacific Coast Highway or having lunch in a public park.
I observed how residents interacted with their immediate surroundings and what that looks like in different areas across Orange County.
In a time of caution and restrictions, going outside really is a breath of fresh air. All photos were taken from my vehicle.
San Clemente bike path along Pacific Coast Highway on April 2, 2020.
Pines Park in Dana Pointe on April 2, 2020.
A young girl rides her skates through a Capistrano Beach neighborhood on April 2, 2020.
Park goers exercise on the sidewalks and parking lots of a park in Central Santa Ana on April 11, 2020.
Park goers on a Saturday mid-afternoon on April 12, 2020 at Jermome park in Santa Ana.
A flower street vendor waiting for customers on Easter weekend on April 12, 2020 in Santa Ana.
Cyclists on the Santa Ana Riverbed on a Saturday morning in Santa Ana. The riverbank is filled with water from recent rainfall.
A pedestrian power walks in circles through an Anaheim neighborhood on April 12, 2020.
An adult supervises children play outside an Anaheim Apartment complex that aligns next to a busy intersection in Anaheim on April 12, 2020.
A child cyclist riding her bike along pacific Coast highway in San Juan Capistrano on April 2, 2020.
Cyclists ride their bikes along Pacific Coast Highway in San Juan Capistrano on April 2, 2020.
A cyclist waits for the light to turn green in Anaheim, on April 12, 2020.
Townsend neighborhood on April 12, 2020.
Two young children climb the trees at Pines Park on April 2, 2020. All other Park amenities are closed.