Photo Essay: Going Outdoors During Coronavirus

40 Shares Email Reddit

Editor’s Note: Voice of OC brings you the best, most comprehensive Orange County COVID-19 news absolutely free. No ads, no paywalls. We could use your help. Please click here to make tax-deductible donation or to become a monthly sustaining donor.

With the recent COVID-19 Pandemic it seems as if getting outside is part of our lives as never before, whether it’s cycling through Pacific Coast Highway or having lunch in a public park.

I observed how residents interacted with their immediate surroundings and what that looks like in different areas across Orange County.

In a time of caution and restrictions, going outside really is a breath of fresh air. All photos were taken from my vehicle.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC