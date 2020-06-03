Orange County Protests Against Police Violence To Cross Into Fifth Day

305 Shares Email

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Many Orange County residents are taking to the streets for the fifth day in a row to protest the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, and police violence against Black people in the U.S.

A series of protests are underway throughout OC today, and started with Anaheim at 10 a.m. Others in Newport Beach, Rancho Santa Margarita, and La Habra have followed. Protests are expected throughout the day in cities like Garden Grove, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, and San Juan Capistrano, as well.

There are four different protests planned for Newport Beach. The first one began at MacArthur Blvd and Pacific Coast Highway, with others planned for areas like the pier later today.

At around 10:30 a.m., road access to Anaheim City Hall had been increasingly blocked off. Around 300 to 400 somber people were sitting in the civic plaza — with more people trickling in by the minute — and City Hall had been cordoned off and was still boarded up with plywood.

Police that time had blocked off a portion of Anaheim Blvd along the stretch of Center St. to Broadway. Downtown was quiet, with most of the businesses along Center St. Promenade, including the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center, boarded up with plywood.

“I can’t breathe,” has become the dominant chant during the protests, repeating some of Floyd’s last words he muttered as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin jammed his knee against Floyd’s neck while other officers looked on without intervening.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Anaheim saw two separate protests Monday, with the two demonstrations converging on city hall, which was boarded up with plywood, along with numerous downtown businesses. After police ordered a dispersal following a 6 p.m. curfew, 25 people were arrested. Most of the arrests were for failing to disperse.

Santa Ana saw protests Saturday and Sunday, with some minor disturbances.

On Tuesday, protests were also held in Yorba Linda.

The continued nationwide and local outcry has brought new scrutiny to the role of law enforcement in public safety and politics in OC, local county activists are increasingly calling for more police accountability in the form of official civilian oversight panels.

Anaheim was the first OC city to put such a commission in place, while others like Fullerton and Santa Ana have in the past dismissed the idea.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC staff writer and corps member at Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

Caitlin Bartusick is Voice of OC Deputy Digital Editor. She can be reached at cbartusick@voiceofoc.org.