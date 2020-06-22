Voice of OC Arts & Culture Stories Recognized for Prestigious Collection in the Library of Congress

20 Shares Email

The nation’s paramount institution for archiving America’s most important stories has selectively included two recent stories told in Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture section.

The chosen pieces for the United States Library of Congress are “Coronavirus Conditions Make Us Rethink the Classical Music Scene in the Decade Ahead” by Timothy Mangan and “How the Local Dance Scene Might Change in the Decade Ahead” by Laura Bleiberg.

For a story to be included in the Library, it is specifically chosen by independent researchers called “Library Recommending Officers.”

The Archive database “manages, preserves and provides access to archived web content selected by subject experts from across the Library, so that it will be available for researchers today and in the future.”

“The Library’s recognition of these stories is a tremendous recognition for the Arts & Culture team which has gathered together what we consider as the county’s best collective gathering of journalists dedicated to illuminating the community’s artistic works and culture,” said Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.

This achievement also highlights the absolute need of arts journalists to bring together the stage and the community through stories.

Every single donation that readers provide goes straight to real journalists.

Every single recurring donation, every month or every year goes straight to building a sustainable and predictable financial resource upon which we can build a thriving Arts & Culture section at Voice of OC.

Please, take some time today to think about what impact you can have in building this integrated community arts section. Take some time to think about what a thriving arts community in Orange County (amplified through a collection of experienced arts and culture journalists) could look like with your support.