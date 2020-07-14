CNN Talks with Voice of OC Reporting Fellow Noah Biesiada about OC Board of Education Reopening Recommendations

221 Shares Reddit Email

When CNN wanted to interview a reporter who knew all the ins and outs of the recent Orange County Board of Education recommendations, they called on Voice of OC.

VOC Reporting Fellow Noah Biesiada was interviewed about his recent articles at 11:30 a.m. July 14 on CNN.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar said of Biesiada’s coverage, “Noah, your reporting on this is excellent, you really walk us through it so well I must say.”

On the CNN program seen above, Noah explained what the recent Board of Education action was, how the action is creating guidelines that are then reviewed by multiple school districts. Biesiada also discussed the 2,500 public comments that were submitted for the meeting but were not read aloud or made available in any way.

This is just the most recent example of Voice of OC being interviewed as a source by other media organizations. VOC Reporter Nick Gerda appears on weekly news segments on LA NPR-Affiliate 89.3 KPCC to discuss recent stories.

