Richard Chang Takes On Expanded Role for Voice of OC Arts & Culture

Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture section continues to broaden and transform as it evolves into a first-class section dedicated to telling the stories of local artistic processes and important cultural stories.

Accomplished arts writer and award-winning journalist Richard Chang will be taking on the role of Arts & Culture Senior Editor at Voice of OC for the fall.

Chang has been a leading arts and culture writer in Orange County for decades, including nearly 15 years at The Orange County Register. To learn more about Richard’s experience, click here.

Chang will be editing the Arts & Culture section for Paul Hodgins, who will be taking more time this fall to teach expanded classes at USC.

Hodgins, along with Arts & Culture Managing Editor Heide Janssen, have built Voice of OC’s arts and culture coverage into a multiple award-winning and best-in-class news section in just over two years.

Hodgins will also be focusing more of his time on fundraising to support the long-term financial sustainability of the Voice of OC arts section.

Talented journalists who can write insightful stories about culture, visual arts, dance, theater and music are valuable assets in building a strong, rich fabric for a community.

Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture section has shown that this storytelling is an important facet in a strong fourth estate for Orange County and that it can thrive in a nonprofit space.

But continuation and expansion of these stories need individual community members to step up and begin sustaining donations monthly or annually.