Voice of OC Strives to Reflect the Orange County Community

Voice of OC continues to strive to have a diverse staff — in ethnicity, gender, age and life experiences — to better serve the Orange County community.

Our small nonprofit news agency works hard to recruit a news team more reflective of Orange County residents. All this while the American Society of News Editors is taking a pause this year in collecting and releasing diversity statistics and while major for-profit news companies talk about, but take no initiative in increasing diversity.

We believe strongly that the complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all contribute to a person’s worldview. Reflecting these differences in our reporting leads to better, more nuanced stories and a better-informed community.

Collecting and releasing an annual Voice of OC staff diversity report is just one part of how we work to be transparent about our work. We rely on donations from people like you to sustain and expand our work, including hiring a more diverse team. Please become a monthly donor today.