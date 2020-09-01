Video: Voice of OC Convenes Election Discussion to Answer Questions Ahead of November

Voice of OC answered readers’ questions about voting in the upcoming 2020 November election during a live video discussion with two of Orange County’s voting experts.

The August 31 discussion was hosted by Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Brandon Pho. They interviewed Orange County election data expert Paul Mitchell, leader of one of the largest election data firms in California, and Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley.

The episode looks at the changing demographics in the county and how ballot security is being handled during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Voice of OC previously discussed local issues and candidates with OC political party chairs Fred Whitaker (Republican Party) and Ada Briceño (Democratic Party) along with Orange County election experts Fred Smoller and Mike Moodian.

Voice of OC is planning future live election discussions — all focused on local issues and candidates. If you have interest in participating in or sharing ideas for these future discussions, please email us at admin@voiceofoc.org.

