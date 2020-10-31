Dia de los Muertos Altar Tour in Santa Ana, Anaheim Honors the Dead in Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic

Santa Ana and Anaheim have the highest percentage of Coronavirus infections and fatalities. Latino Health Access, a non-profit in Santa Ana, made sure to honor the lost lives this weekend and not letting them become just another statistic in Orange County.

Volunteers and altar designer, Luis Herrera -Chalchiu, spent many days and nights to build a mobile altar that would eventually visit the most vulnerable communities in Santa Ana and Anaheim.

The mobile altar, which is set to tour today, Halloween day and tomorrow on Dia de los Muertos, is attracting residents who wanted to share their own stories of death, resilience, and hope.

Herrera described the altar, “as a living memory to those whose lives have been lost. The words that are etched across the altar, “A Los Que Se Llevó el Covid” (those who were taken by Covid) is a reminder that Coronavirus has taken from these communities, but also a reminder that no one is forgotten and their memory lives on.”

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

