Voice of OC Reporters, Photographers and Editors Share Insights on News and Journalism

25 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC staff members believe in spreading knowledge about our work and find time to share these insights across Southern California and in the journalism world.

Just a few days ago Director of Photography Julie Leopo talked live on Instagram as part of a series of interviews of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) in the media industry. Host Ashely Rose Ramirez brought Leopo on as her second guest to discuss her work in photojournalism.

Leopo talked about her career path struggles and triumphs to help lift up young and aspiring photojournalists. She also talked about being attached out in the field and how important it is to produce journalism featuring and for underserved communities.

Every Monday you’ll find Reporter Nick Gerda or another staffer live on LA-NPR affiliate KPCC during the Take Two 2-3 p.m. show.

This week Gerda discussed the latest on school reopenings, what sheriff’s deputies testified about in the evidence-booking scandal, and how OC Supervisor Andrew Do’s top aides blew off a money laundering investigation that led to a guilty plea and a $40,000 fine.

And Digital Editor Sonya Quick was recently a guest speaker during the Online News Association virtual conference. Quick was one of two speakers invited by Facebook to discuss insights gained on news marketing.