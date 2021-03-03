We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation.
Thirty-four small businesses in Placentia will receive $5,000 apiece as part of the city’s emergency grant relief program to help those financially impacted by the pandemic.
Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
The Placentia City Council in early February unanimously allocated $170,000 to aid the merchants as part of the program.
Funds are expected to be distributed to eligible businesses March 11, according to the grant program description.
Eligible businesses can use the money to “support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, etc.,” according to a city staff report. Due to the impact of COVID-19, small businesses must meet certain requirements, including the following:
- Small businesses and nonprofits must have no more than 25 full-time employees
- Home-based businesses are eligible
- Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible, however, funds cannot be used for salary or lost income
- Business must be in Placentia
- Must not have any existing municipal code violations
About Voice of OC: Mission | Editorial Policies | Contact Us | Funding | Privacy Policy
Have an opinion on this story? Join the conversation… In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums. Join the open conversation on our Facebook page. Message us via our website form or staff page. Send us a secure news tip. Share your thoughts in a community opinion piece.