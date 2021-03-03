24 Shares Reddit Email

Thirty-four small businesses in Placentia will receive $5,000 apiece as part of the city’s emergency grant relief program to help those financially impacted by the pandemic.

The Placentia City Council in early February unanimously allocated $170,000 to aid the merchants as part of the program.

Funds are expected to be distributed to eligible businesses March 11, according to the grant program description.

Eligible businesses can use the money to “support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, etc.,” according to a city staff report. Due to the impact of COVID-19, small businesses must meet certain requirements, including the following:

Small businesses and nonprofits must have no more than 25 full-time employees

Home-based businesses are eligible

Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible, however, funds cannot be used for salary or lost income

Business must be in Placentia

Must not have any existing municipal code violations

