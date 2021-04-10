44 Shares Reddit 1 Email

The closed Fred Moiola Elementary School in Fountain Valley is set to be developed into 74 single-family homes.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to give final approval to an ordinance, paving the way for Brookfield Residential to develop the Moiola Park Residences, changing the zoning from public use to residential to allow the housing to be built. The city’s Planning Commission had recommended approval of the project.

“The proposed general plan amendments would change the general plan land use designation for the property from public facilities and park to low-density residential, low-medium density residential, and park,” Fountain Valley Principal Planner Steven Ayers told the council at a March 16 meeting.

In addition, Brookfield Residential will also be developing a 1.12-acre park, according to a city staff report. Brookfield will also pay a 10-year maintenance fee of $176,000 for the park upfront. Following the 10-year guarantee, the city will be in charge of maintenance fees and repairs to the park.

Council member Glenn Grandis praised the project’s environmentally friendly initiatives with the construction plans for all homes to include solar energy roofing systems.

“I just want to thank you and commend you for including solar on all of the homes and trying to be environmentally friendly as much as possible,” Grandis told representatives of the developer.

Fred Moiola Elementary School closed on June 30, 2012. The Fountain Valley Unified School District chose Brookfield Residential in 2019 from a list of 20 bids to purchase the former school site for future development, according to Brookfield.

“Brookfield is expecting demolition to start in May 2021 with homes beginning to be occupied by fall 2022,” Ayers said.

