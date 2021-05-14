The search for a new Costa Mesa chief of police is moving forward after the City Council approved a new contractual agreement with its recruiting agency.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

Police Chief Bryan Glass announced his retirement in April in a press release. Glass has a 26-year long career with the city, and has been serving as chief since October 2019. Following the announcement, the city consulted with Ralph Andersen and Associates, a professional recruiting agency, to fill the position.

The city utilizes consulting services for executive level recruitments, according to a staff report. Recent filled positions include city manager and assistant city manager.

Currently, the city has an agreement with Ralph Andersen and Associates that expires in November 2023. The contract totals $47,000, and covers the recruitment of two management positions in the finance and information technology departments, according to the staff report.

The City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the contract earlier this month, allocating another $27,500 to conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief, upping the total contract to $74,500.

As of now the length of the recruitment process is unclear. Chief Glass will continue to serve with the police department until September.

