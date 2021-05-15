The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County of Orange Expands Pfizer Vaccination Eligibility at Point-of-Dispensing (POD) Sites to Include Ages 12 to 15

(Santa Ana, CA) — Orange County parents and legal guardians of minors ages 12 to 15 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or walk-in to County of Orange Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites offering Pfizer.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the Pfizer vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow administration for 12 to 15-year-olds, following clinical trials that proved it safe for this age group with only non-serious side effects like fatigue and headache. Subsequently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommended this week that the vaccine is safe and highly effective in protecting this age group against COVID-19.

“With vaccine supply more widely available in OC, we want parents and legal guardians to know that they have a variety of options to choose from when deciding where to vaccinate their eligible child,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, County Health Officer and Director of the OC Health Care Agency (HCA).

Individuals who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine for themselves or their child(ren) ages 12 and older can do so through:

• A Primary Care provider or Pediatrician that their child(ren) or family is already familiar with

• Pharmacies

• Visiting https://myturn.ca.gov/

• Visiting www.othena.com. If further assistance is needed with selecting a site, scheduling, or arranging for transportation to and from the site, community members can call the HCA’s OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000

• Walking-in to a County POD site that is administering the Pfizer vaccine

