May 7, 2021

Orange County Superior Court Celebrates

Juror Appreciation Week May 10 – 14, 2021

Santa Ana, CA —The Orange County Superior Court will celebrate Juror Appreciation Week, May 10–14, to recognize the service and participation of jurors from our community. Recognition for jurors during the second week in May was established by a special resolution passed by the California Legislature in 1998 to acknowledge the important contributions of citizens who devote their time and effort in “making the cherished right of trial by jury a reality.”

Each year, the Orange County Superior Court and the Judicial Council of California team up to recognize the millions of Californians who answer the call to serve their communities and put into practice the fundamental American ideal of trial by jury.

However, over the past year the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in radical changes to our way of life. It has affected our families and communities in profound ways that we are still reckoning with, from classrooms to courthouses. For the judicial branch, that has meant leveraging technology to provide more services remotely and virtually, as well as implementing numerous procedures to protect public health and safety while maintaining access to justice.

During this unique time, jury service may look very different from how you imagined. It may appear strange to celebrate jurors when few trials are occurring. However, we think there is no better time to recognize the invaluable service our jurors provide. There is simply no replacement for their role in our legal system. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, there will always be a need for jurors and, through their service, to be able to resolve our disputes in a court of law.

“The fact that we held almost 250 jury trials since the partial reopening of the Court in May 2020 is a testament to the commitment of our citizens to the Constitution and our shared values. Jurors are an integral part of our justice system, they guarantee the right to a trial where all can be heard and judged by their peers,” said Orange County Presiding Judge Erick Larsh. “We could not have provided access to justice through jury trials during this pandemic if not for the great response of our citizens,” he added.

For more information on jury service, visit www.occourts.org and click on “Jury Service,” or visit the Jury Service section of the California Courts website.

