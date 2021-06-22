The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

June 18, 2021

Court to Modify Current Pandemic Precautions & Procedures



Santa Ana, CA – The Orange County Superior Court will modify existing pandemic precautions and procedures to comply with the new regulations issued by the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the regulations of CalOSHA, and the executive order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom.

“We will review conditions as we move toward what we hope will be the end to this pandemic,” said Presiding Judge Erick Larsh. “Our focus remains the safety and health of our judicial officers, employees, justice partners, and our community.”

More specifically, beginning on Monday, June 21, 2021, social distancing will no longer be required, outdoor kiosks will gradually be phased out and the public will have access to all Justice Centers without having to have a “ticket” or “pass” to enter through security. Fully vaccinated members of the public will no longer be required to wear a mask/facial covering when entering the courthouse, while unvaccinated members of the public will still be required to wear a mask/facial covering. (Please click HERE for link to the latest Administrative Order on this subject).

“We worked very hard to maintain the health and safety of our community for the past 15 months,” said Court Executive Officer David Yamasaki. “We need to be careful in the way we move toward normalcy, so as not to undo all that we worked so hard to achieve.”

The Court will continue to monitor developments, as it proceeds cautiously to provide ever greater access to justice. Administrative Orders and other directions issued by the Court and implemented in all Court facilities will remain in force, until superseded by relevant updates.

For more information and to follow future developments please visit the Court’s website at https://www.occourts.org/index.html and the Court’s dedicated COVID-19 webpages at https://www.occourts.org/media-relations/CoronaVirusUpdate.html

