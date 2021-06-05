Voice of OC continues to lead Orange County’s civic conversation, now hosting a spirited discussion and overview of how the county plans to spend public money on the eve of the county’s budget hearing.

Tune in to the live podcast at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 on our Facebook page or on our website. RSVP for Live Event

Voice of OC is partnering with the OC Taxpayers Association for the event — with President and CEO Carolyn Cavecche joining the conversation around budgetary transparency.

Also joining the discussion is Michael Moodian, Chapman University professor and co-director of the Wilkinson College’s Orange County Annual Survey that gauges priorities amongst OC’s 3 million plus residents. Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. will moderate the session and Reporter Nick Gerda will join in with an overview of the county’s 2022 draft budget.

This public podcast session was sparked by hundreds of comments received across social media related to Gerda’s story detailing that the county will soon have hundreds of millions in surplus dollars to designate.

Residents who have never been asked by the county about how their money should be spent have been flooding discussions around Voice of OC’s budget stories with ideas ranging from giving all the surplus funds back to the public, building homeless shelters to investing in finishing transportation projects quickly.

The live podcast will air the night before county supervisors begin discussion in-depth the $7.7 billion spending plan, of which over $900 million is unrestricted dollars — where the supervisors have the most control. Make sure to send us YOUR questions ahead of the session by email at admin@voiceofoc.org.

This is just the latest live podcast in a series of virtual discussions Voice of OC has arranged to put the public in the driver’s seat — directly feeding in questions for top experts on the Coronavirus pandemic, the paramount 2020 election and the Angels land deal. The series has exceeded expectations, reaching tens of thousands of viewers across social media and online and delivering real, timely information on public policy decisions — before the votes happen.

