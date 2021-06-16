This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation.
The statewide reopening is here and most pandemic restrictions are gone.
Fully vaccinated residents in Orange County no longer have to wear masks in most places or stay six feet away from others.
People still have to wear masks at hospitals, jails, public transportation and homeless shelters.
Unvaccinated people are also mandated to wear masks in public places and state officials are relying on an honor system for that.
The reopening also marked an end to strict business practices, like limiting the number of people inside buildings.
Theme parks are also able to allow more people in.
Places like bars, night clubs, movie theaters and bowling alleys were closed for much of the past year due to pandemic restrictions. Now, the businesses are allowed operate at full capacity.
Some residents who largely stayed away from public settings since last year were finally out and cautiously enjoying the day.
Others thought the reopening was long overdue because case rates have been stable for months.
Since the pandemic began last year, COVID has killed nearly 5,100 Orange County residents and questions still linger about a potential Fall or Winter surge.
