Pride Flags, streamers and rainbow party decor gave Founders Park in Ladera Ranch some new color last Friday, as more than 200 people of all ages showed up for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.
“This is the Ladera Ranch that we want to see … you don’t have to stay hidden,” said resident and mother Morgane Sabin, who led organizers in planning for the event in the south Orange County unincorporated town.
Sabin said she and other organizers already plan to organize another Pride event in Ladera Ranch next year.
It didn’t come without controversy around the community, as the local homeowners association and organizers found themselves in a dispute over issues of reserving space for the celebration.
The homeowners association maintains it supports any show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Organizers, in turn, look forward to an official partnership with the Ladera Ranch Maintenance Corporation for next year’s event.
Anyone from families to couples were in attendance, surrounding a sign spelling out “Ladera Loves Pride,” while a local band, food trucks and vendors fueled the celebration.
