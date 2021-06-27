280 Shares
Share280
Tweet
Reddit
Email
More

This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation.

Pride Flags, streamers and rainbow party decor gave Founders Park in Ladera Ranch some new color last Friday, as more than 200 people of all ages showed up for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. 

“This is the Ladera Ranch that we want to see … you don’t have to stay hidden,” said resident and mother Morgane Sabin, who led organizers in planning for the event in the south Orange County unincorporated town. 

Sabin said she and other organizers already plan to organize another Pride event in Ladera Ranch next year. 

It didn’t come without controversy around the community, as the local homeowners association and organizers found themselves in a dispute over issues of reserving space for the celebration. 

[Read about it here and here.]

The homeowners association maintains it supports any show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. 

Organizers, in turn, look forward to an official partnership with the Ladera Ranch Maintenance Corporation for next year’s event. 

Anyone from families to couples were in attendance, surrounding a sign spelling out “Ladera Loves Pride,” while a local band, food trucks and vendors fueled the celebration.

Right to left, Max Allen, 12, Taylor Hutton, 13, and Xander Cloud, 13, were the driving force who inspired their parents to put together the event at Founders Park in Ladera Ranch on Friday. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC) Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Orange County residents Jake, 23, and Garrett, 23, celebrating Pride month at the Ladera Ranch “Ladera Love Pride Parade” event at Founders Park on June 25, 2021. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)
Over 200 people of all ages were in attendance at the “Ladera Love Pride Parade” event in Ladera Ranch on Friday June 25, 2021. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)
“This is the Ladera that we want to see, come out so you don’t have to stay hidden.” Ladera Ranch resident and organizer Morgane Sabin anticipates another Pride event in Ladera Ranch to be planned for next year. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)
Kyneye Rosenbaum, 16, rides his motor bike around a large crowd of guests at the “Ladera Love Pride Parade” event on Friday June 25, 2021. Rosenbaum had never been to a Pride event prior and wanted to start by attending a smaller event. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

About Voice of OC: Mission | Editorial Policies | Contact Us | Funding | Privacy Policy

Join the conversation: In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums. Join our Facebook discussion. Message us via our website or staff page. Send us a secure tip. Share your thoughts in a community opinion piece.