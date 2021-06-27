280 Shares Reddit Email More

Pride Flags, streamers and rainbow party decor gave Founders Park in Ladera Ranch some new color last Friday, as more than 200 people of all ages showed up for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

“This is the Ladera Ranch that we want to see … you don’t have to stay hidden,” said resident and mother Morgane Sabin, who led organizers in planning for the event in the south Orange County unincorporated town.

Sabin said she and other organizers already plan to organize another Pride event in Ladera Ranch next year.

It didn’t come without controversy around the community, as the local homeowners association and organizers found themselves in a dispute over issues of reserving space for the celebration.

The homeowners association maintains it supports any show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers, in turn, look forward to an official partnership with the Ladera Ranch Maintenance Corporation for next year’s event.

Anyone from families to couples were in attendance, surrounding a sign spelling out “Ladera Loves Pride,” while a local band, food trucks and vendors fueled the celebration.

Right to left, Max Allen, 12, Taylor Hutton, 13, and Xander Cloud, 13, were the driving force who inspired their parents to put together the event at Founders Park in Ladera Ranch on Friday. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC) Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Orange County residents Jake, 23, and Garrett, 23, celebrating Pride month at the Ladera Ranch “Ladera Love Pride Parade” event at Founders Park on June 25, 2021. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

"This is the Ladera that we want to see, come out so you don't have to stay hidden." Ladera Ranch resident and organizer Morgane Sabin anticipates another Pride event in Ladera Ranch to be planned for next year. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Kyneye Rosenbaum, 16, rides his motor bike around a large crowd of guests at the "Ladera Love Pride Parade" event on Friday June 25, 2021. Rosenbaum had never been to a Pride event prior and wanted to start by attending a smaller event. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Kyneye Rosenbaum, 16, rides his motor bike around a large crowd of guests at the “Ladera Love Pride Parade” event on Friday June 25, 2021. Rosenbaum had never been to a Pride event prior and wanted to start by attending a smaller event. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)