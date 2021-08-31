The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission

Launches CRC Database on its Website

SACRAMENTO, CA—Today, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission (Commission) launched a CRC database on the WeDrawTheLinesCA.org website that includes all public input related to Communities of Interest (COI) with maps that has been received through online COI tool submissions (DrawMyCACommunity.org), via email and snail mail. The database is easily accessible on the CRC website and can be found under the ‘data’ tab.

“The Commission is proud to announce the launch of the CRC database, which will house all redistricting input as it comes in from the public. At the moment it contains mostly Communities of Interest input with corresponding maps. As we begin line drawing, it will also contain district map recommendations from the public. In our quest for increased transparency, Californians will be able to look at the same public input commissioners have at their disposal,” stated Commission Chair Neal Fornaciari.

The CRC database includes columns labeled with an original ID, submission date, submission source, a summary of the submission, PDF attachments and shape files for those who submitted through the online COI tool. To the right of the table, you will find a heat map of California that allows you to search for input based on the geographic area of focus in the input. You can also explore the data directly in the data table using the search, filter, sort, or grouping functionalities offered by the tool. Data will be uploaded to the database on a regular basis.

Every 10 years, after the federal government publishes updated census information, California must redraw the boundaries of its electoral districts so that the state’s population is evenly allocated among the new districts.

In 2008, California voters passed the Voters First Act, authorizing the creation of the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw new State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization district lines. In 2010, the Voters First Act for Congress gave the Commission the responsibility of drawing new Congressional districts following every census.

For more information, please visit WeDrawTheLinesCA.org.

