SPEAK UP NEWPORT IS BACK LIVE AT THE CIVIC CENTER COMMUNITY ROOM!

October 13, 2021

5:15 PM: Reception

6:00 pm: Program – Live and via Zoom*

ARE YOU GOING TO HAVE A FOURPLEX NEXT DOOR TO YOU?

Senate Bill 9 was signed into law by Governor Newsom.

SB 9 allows up to four housing units to be constructed on a single-family zoned lot.

Will your neighbors sell to a developer or construct one themselves?

SUN ZOOM Webinars have been so successful during COVID that we will be simulcasting the live program via ZOOM for those that cannot attend in person.

SB 9 allows up to four units per single-family lot including dividing the lot into two lots with a duplex on each lot. What will the impacts of this be to Newport Beach? Hear speakers both pro and con on SB 9.

Will SB 9 help solve the housing shortage in Orange County & California?

Does SB 9 override Homeowner Association (HOA) restrictions?

What local zoning rules does SB 9 have to follow?

What are the parking requirements?

Will speculators be buying homes & converting them to fourplexes?

Will you be able to object to having a duplex or fourplex next door?

To address the Housing Crisis in California the state legislature has enacted a plethora of legislative acts intended to increase the housing supply, including affordable housing, in the State. The most recent of them is Senate Bill 9 which allows up to four housing units on a single-family lot or allows any single-family lot to be divided in two with a duplex on each lot. SB 9 overrides local zoning regulations and according to some eliminates single family zoning statewide. Advocates of SB 9 say it is necessary to provide enough housing for a growing State population. Opponents claim it is an unwarranted intrusion on local control and will do nothing to solve the housing crisis including affordable housing. Speak Up Newport will present a program representing each of these points of view.

Daniel Gehman is representing People for Housing OC YIMBY. YIMBY stands for Yes In My Backyard. It is part of the YIMBY movement that has taken hold in cities across California and nationwide. They are OC residents organized to advocate for more homebuilding and lower housing costs. Their vision is an Orange County with enough housing for the people already here and those who move for job opportunities in the county’s strong economy.

Bea Dieringer is Mayor of Rolling Hills Ca and has been an outspoken opponent of SB 9 and other mandates coming down from the State. She has been active in opposing SB 9 including hosting more than 1,000 people last August for a virtual townhall about the bill.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speakers please email to: question@speakupnewport.com

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

To participate in this FREE Webinar please register at:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/senate-bill-9/

No Registration required for the LIVE Event

Speaker Backgrounds

Daniel Gehman, AIA, LEED AP. As Principal at Danielian Associates, Daniel champions the firm’s multifamily studio and focuses on higher density, multifamily, mixed-use developments and infill. His work history has found solutions for every development challenge, from programming and master planning to new residential product development.

Daniel has a passion for people, teamwork, and collaboration – he leads by example and enjoys mentoring and coaching. Daniel encourages enhanced levels of creativity, delivers unrivaled client experience, and continuously identifies disruptive ways to more efficiently design and build housing. He has over 30 years of experience working in various leadership roles at top architecture firms. More recently, Daniel worked primarily as a leader in multifamily and hospitality design, though his background includes experience in all aspects of the architectural process. Daniel has successfully built teams, led studios, and continuously strives for design excellence.

Daniel received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cornell University and is an adjunct professor for the USC Master of Real Estate Development program. He is a dynamic and sought-after industry speaker, contributing thought leader, a full member of ULI, and sits on the Multifamily Council at NAHB.

Bea Dieringer was elected to the Rolling Hills City Council in March, 2013, was selected as Mayor in 2016 and began her second four-year term in 2017 after she ran for re-election unopposed. Each year for the past five years, she has been appointed to participate as a member of the Public Safety Committee for the League of California Cities. Bea is a member of the Board for the South Bay Cities Council of Governments and for the Los Angeles Division of the League of California Cities, where she also serves on the Division’s legislative committee and as the Division’s representative on Los Angeles County’s Countywide Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.



Bea represents her city within other organizations as well, such as the Joint Powers Insurance Authority and the Contract Cities Association, where she is a member of the Association’s legislative committee. In addition to her duties as a city council member, Bea works full-time as a career deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County. Since 1985, she has continued to contribute to her profession as a member of the executive committee of the Criminal Justice Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

