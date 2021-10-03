The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: CEO Communications

CEOCOM@ocgov.com

County of Orange Announces Opening of 2021 Redistricting Public Submission Period

Interested parties can draw and submit their County of Orange Supervisorial District Maps from October 1 – October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Santa Ana, Calif. (October 1, 2021) – Today the County of Orange launched its 2021 Esri Redistricting Website, which opens the 2021 Redistricting Public Submission Period. From October 1 through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, members of the public may draw and submit County of Orange Supervisorial District Maps either using the Esri redistricting software or through an Excel format. Proposed maps must be submitted no later than October 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The County’s Redistricting Website also contains information on how to draw Supervisorial District maps, and includes an instructions sheet and video. In addition there is a Redistricting Kit that provides more information on the redistricting process.

The Esri redistricting software can be accessed by the public from any computer with internet access. In addition, members of the public may go to their local OC Public Library to access the web based Esri software to draw and submit their maps. A list of the OC Public Library locations and hours may be found by clicking here.

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts, including Orange County’s Supervisorial Districts, in accordance with population shifts. The redistricting process is done every 10 years for local, state and federal governmental bodies by using updated Census data. The 2021 County of Orange redistricting process will use data from the 2020 Census. Local jurisdictions, including the County of Orange, must complete the redistricting process by no later than December 15, 2021, to allow for the new supervisorial districts to be ready for use in the June 7, 2022 primary election.

Information on upcoming redistricting activities will be updated on the County’s website at www.ocgov.com/redistricting. In addition, the County has created a dedicated email address and phone line for members of the public to submit questions or comments regarding the County’s redistricting process. The email address is redistricting@ocgov.com and the phone number is (714) 834-6000.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation