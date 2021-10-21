The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

PRESS RELEASE

DROP-OFF UNWANTED MEDICATIONS AT A SITE NEAR YOU ON NATIONAL TAKE BACK DAY

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County.



“This is a great opportunity for individuals to clean out their medicine cabinets while helping to safeguard the health and well-being of those they love,” said Dr. Jeffrey Nagel, Deputy Agency Director of Behavioral Health Services. “One of the main sources of drug misuse is prescription pain medication taken from a friend or family member. The opioid crisis is nationwide and participating in events like National Take Back Day makes an impact.”



This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that are stored in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse. Rates of prescription drug misuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.



The Take Back Day event helps to draw attention to this ongoing issue and reminds us how we together can keep our communities safe. To locate a Take Back drop site near you, please visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website at www.DEATakeback.com or call 1 (800) 882-9539. Drop-off service is free and anonymous.



To learn more about drug misuse prevention efforts in Orange County or to find local safe disposal locations available year-round, visit: www.ochealthinfo.com/adept.



To help keep everyone safe, Take Back drop-off sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Website | Facebook | Twitter

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation

BREAKING TEXT ALERTS Subscribe today to receive Voice of OC’s breaking news text messages (free beyond your standard messaging rates).