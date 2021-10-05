Orange County Supervisors are expected to declare a countywide state of emergency today for the massive oil spill along much of the county’s coast — following on the heels of declarations from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Huntington Beach.

Supervisor Katrina Foley, whose district holds the impacted areas along the coast, said the declaration will make it so the county is reimbursed for all their work cleaning up the spill by the responsible party.

While we remain engaged in supporting the clean up, today at the Board meeting we will vote on a county declaration of emergency response as well. This will allow us to receive reimbursement from the responsible party for our work. https://t.co/pb8NR3CdNZ — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) October 5, 2021

The supervisor’s meeting starts at 9:30 and can be viewed here.

Last night, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to adopt their own state of emergency, and Newsom issued a state of emergency after several OC legislators asked him to.

[Read: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency as Officials Say Oil Leak is Shut Off]

The task force team responding to the spill is led by the US Coast Guard, along with the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and Amplify Energy, the operator of the burst pipeline. The cities of Long Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach are also assisting.

There is no set timeframe on when the beaches will reopen, with Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr saying she’s heard “a few weeks to a few months.” No one from the task force has commented on when beaches will reopen or how long the recovery effort will take.

According to Martyn Willsher, CEO of Amplify Energy, divers were sent down yesterday to examine the potential spot of the pipeline leak after remote operating vehicles previously explored the area.

There has been no statement yet on their progress.

Officials say they’ve recovered 4,158 gallons of oil from the water and laid out over 8,700 feet of boom as of Monday afternoon. Response teams are reviewing the impact to coastlines from Huntington Beach to Dana Point Harbor.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

