Korean war veterans, who fought in what is largely considered the “Forgotten War,” were honored this past Veterans Day scenic part of Fullerton’s Hillcrest Park — where hundreds gathered to pay respect to the 39,691 U.S. soldiers who died.

On Veterans Day, officials unveiled a granite memorial with the nearly 40,000 names of the troops who died in the Korean War.

Public officials, community leaders, residents and youth volunteers gathered in 90-degree heat to commemorate the veterans.

“Deemed to be the Forgotten War, but it is not the forgotten war no more,” said Fullerton Mayor Bruce Whitaker during the memorial’s unveiling. Whitaker noted that he welcomed the memorial while reminding the public that there is a large population of Koreans living in Fullerton.

While the dedication ceremony lasted nearly two hours, veterans started walking away before the unveiling because of the heat.

“I am feeling very humbled today,” Korean War veteran Chuck Wiley said in an interview.

“This is a forgotten war, but the Korean people have not forgotten. It’s very moving to be received here today by Koreans,” said Wiley as he wore a Hanbok, a traditional Korean garment, which was presented to him earlier in the ceremony.

Here are some of the visuals from that day:

Two vets from the American veterans association in US recite the pledge of allegiance. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Attendees at the Orange County Korean War Memorial Dedication ceremony at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Wreaths were spread out around the event to commemorate the dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Fullerton. Credit: JULIE LEOP, Voice of OC

Left to right, Kookhi Bae Kim and Daniel Boon Kim are both donors who experienced the Korean War. “I was a refugee fleeing to South Korea. If it wasn’t for the veterans I don’t know what I would be like today. I am eternally grateful for the young people that sacrificed their lives for us, it brings tears to my eyes every time,” says Kookhi. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Left, Ray Houlette, 90, and Chuck Wiley, 89 were both teenagers when they enlisted in the Korean War. “I am feeling very humbled today,” says Wiley, “this is a forgotten war, but the Korean people have not forgotten, it’s very moving to be received here today by Koreans.” Both Houlette and Wiley wear Korean Hanboks given to them by Consul General Kyung Jae Park for their service in the Korean War. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The posting of colors done by the Fullerton Union Highschool Army JROTC, at the beginning of the ceremony on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Left to right, Fullerton City Council, Councilmember Jesus Silva, Councilmember Fred Jung, Mayor Pro-tem Nick Dunlap, Mayor Bruce Whitaker and Councilmember Ahmad Zahra make remarks during the dedication ceremony on Veterans Day in Fullerton. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

“I was born in 1947 in Korea, when I was in elementary school the worst thing was there were no buildings and no food. Very hard — days without eating. Now the Korean economy is better because of American democracy. Today is a proud moment for us,” says Steve Kim, 75. Kim was a civilian victim of the Korean War and a veteran of the Vietnam War. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Young volunteers take a break during the ceremony on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Left to right, Caleb Lee, 6, Seungjun Lee, 9 and their grandfather Dong Lee, 66, visit the new Orange County Korean Memorial on Nov. 11, 2021 in Fullerton. Dong, who was there with his grandchildren, walked them through the memorial while explaining what the memorial meant to him. “Because of the veterans here today, this is why we have South Korea today,” said Dong in Korean while his grandson translated to Voice of OC. Dongs father and him fought for 40 months in Korea. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Excitement fills the crowd during the first unveiling Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Crowds filled with attendees, donors, vets gather around to see the unveiling on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Crowds filled with attendees, donors, vets gather around to see the unveiling on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Left, Ilsang Chang, smiles as she sits at the newly unveiled memorial on Nov. 11, 2021. Chang and her husband (not pictured) donated to the memorial. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The Orange County Korean War Memorial on Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

