Korean war veterans, who fought in what is largely considered the “Forgotten War,” were honored this past Veterans Day scenic part of Fullerton’s Hillcrest Park — where hundreds gathered to pay respect to the 39,691 U.S. soldiers who died.
On Veterans Day, officials unveiled a granite memorial with the nearly 40,000 names of the troops who died in the Korean War.
Public officials, community leaders, residents and youth volunteers gathered in 90-degree heat to commemorate the veterans.
“Deemed to be the Forgotten War, but it is not the forgotten war no more,” said Fullerton Mayor Bruce Whitaker during the memorial’s unveiling. Whitaker noted that he welcomed the memorial while reminding the public that there is a large population of Koreans living in Fullerton.
While the dedication ceremony lasted nearly two hours, veterans started walking away before the unveiling because of the heat.
“I am feeling very humbled today,” Korean War veteran Chuck Wiley said in an interview.
“This is a forgotten war, but the Korean people have not forgotten. It’s very moving to be received here today by Koreans,” said Wiley as he wore a Hanbok, a traditional Korean garment, which was presented to him earlier in the ceremony.
Here are some of the visuals from that day:
