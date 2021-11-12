The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Eugene W. Fields

Media Relations Manager

efields@thetollroads.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Toll Roads Drivers Can Now Pay with Cash at Walmart and Family Dollar Locations

Participating locations added to pay tolls, replenish accounts and resolve violations.

IRVINE, Calif. (October 28, 2021) — The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) continue to be an innovator in the industry, announcing today that drivers of The Toll Roads now have increased options to pay tolls, violations and/or replenish FasTrak® accounts.

In addition to 7-Eleven stores and CVS Pharmacies, The Toll Roads customers can now conduct transactions at participating Walmart and Family Dollar locations throughout the nation via PayNearMe.

Ways to pay with cash at participating locations:

Pay a violation: Present Notice of Toll Evasion to store clerk.

Pay a toll: Visit TheTollRoads.com, click “Pay Toll Now,” follow steps, select “cash” on payment screen, receive barcode, present barcode to store clerk.

Replenish a FasTrak account: Log in to account at TheTollRoads.com, select “Payments” tab, choose cash, receive barcode, present barcode to store clerk.

Since January 2021, drivers from all 50 states and most of the Canadian provinces have visited participating PayNearMe locations to pay more than 100,000 tolls. Toll payments have been made at more than 3,500 PayNearMe locations across the nation, with most of the payments made by first-time drivers of The Toll Roads.

In a statement, TCA CEO Samuel Johnson said:

“Adding Walmart and Family Dollar to the family of PayNearMe retailers that accept cash payment for use of The Toll Roads offers even more payment options for infrequent users, those visiting Orange County or motorists otherwise not wanting to open a FasTrak® account.

“The PayNearMe program not only allows customers to make cash payments at retail outlets they visit regularly, but it additionally promotes commerce at these retail establishments, which is especially important for the still-recovering economy.”

About PayNearMe:

PayNearMe has been processing cash payments for thousands of businesses and government agencies since 2009 and, today, is accepted at over 27,000 retail locations in the U.S.

Visit PayNearMe.com for a list of participating retailers.

###

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) are two joint powers authorities formed by the California Legislature in 1986 to plan, finance, construct and operate Orange County’s public toll road system comprised of the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation