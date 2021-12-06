The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Welcome to the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) website where you will find information about California’s redistricting process and how you can get involved. In November 2008, California voters passed the Voters FIRST Act, authorizing the creation of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw new district lines, taking the job out of the hands of the California Legislature and transferring it to the citizens. In 2010, the VOTERS FIRST Act for Congress added the responsibility of drawing Congressional districts to the Commission.



December 6, 2021 Meeting

(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 1:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

To give public comment during the meeting please call:

(877)853-5247

Code: 884 6542 9407

*9 to get in queue

Meeting Agenda November 30, December 1-4 & December 6, 2021

Meeting Handouts November 30, December 1-4 & December 6, 2021

Public Input Form

December 7, 2021 Meeting

(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Meeting Agenda December 7-11, 2021

December 8, 2021 Meeting

(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Meeting Agenda December 7-11, 2021

December 9, 2021 Meeting

(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Meeting Agenda December 7-11, 2021

December 10, 2021 Meeting

(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Meeting Agenda December 7-11, 2021

December 11, 2021 CRC Business Meeting

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Meeting Agenda December 7-11, 2021

For more information, please visit www.WeDrawTheLinesCA.org.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission

http://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation