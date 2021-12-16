An oil sheen was reported in the water off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach around 7 p.m. Wednesday night by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard and @CalSpillWatch are responding to a report of a sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach. At this time, the source has not been determined. An overflight is scheduled for first light. More info will be distributed as available. — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 16, 2021

But just over 12 hours later it’s still unclear how much oil is there or what the potential source may be.

The oil was spotted about half a mile off the coast last night, but attempts to assess its size by plane and boat crews were ineffective overnight. Coast Guard officials said via Twitter they would work to protect the Talbert Marsh and Bolsa Chica coast.

The sheen’s position off of Bolsa Chica puts it further north than previous spills in the area, which started along the Huntington Beach and Huntington State Beach coastlines.

State Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie Norris said in a tweet that protective booms are being deployed Thursday morning in Huntington Beach.

I’ve been updated by the @CityofHBPIO that booms are being deployed. We will keep you updated as the situation progresses. https://t.co/8yf7OdbYOX — Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (@AsmCottie) December 16, 2021

This is the third time Orange County has had to handle an oil leak in the last three months, following over 25,000 gallons spilling from a pipeline in October off the coast of Huntington Beach that saw the county’s beachfront closed for over a week with the largest local spill in over a decade.

The second oil sheen was spotted on November 20, but was patched quickly, with officials blaming the leak on the wrapping used to seal off the pipe from the first spill in October. Since rewrapping the pipeline nearly a month ago, there haven’t been any other reported leaks.

The oil sheen observed by helicopter Dec. 16, 2021. Photo Courtesy of Supervisor Katrina Foley.

The new oil sheen comes on the heels of federal prosecutors announcing criminal negligence charges against Amplify Energy Wednesday afternoon, the company which managed the pipeline responsible for the October leak.

The indictment alleges the oil rig operators had eight alarms overnight telling them oil was spiling, but the company says their equipment told them oil was leaking on the platform while it was actually leaking four miles away underwater.

If convicted, the company could face millions of dollars in potential fines.

