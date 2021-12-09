The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 8, 2021

Second Installment Property Tax Payment Deadline

Contact: Shari L. Freidenrich

(714) 834-7625 Treasurer@ttc.ocgov.com

Secured Property Tax First Installment Deadline is Friday, December 10 “Use eCheck: Fast, Safe, Secure”

SANTA ANA, Calif. (December 8, 2021) – Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich reminds property owners that the first installment deadline to timely pay secured property taxes for fiscal year 2021/22 is Friday, December 10. Mailed payments received after December 10 that do not have a United States Postal Service (USPS) postmark of December 10 or earlier will be charged a 10% delinquent penalty. Paying at octreasurer.com/octaxbill is Fast, Safe and Secure. Payments processed on the website prior to midnight on December 10 will be timely.

Stay safe and pay online by using our secure 24/7 online ‘no cost’ eCheck payment option,” said Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich. “You will receive same day credit and a receipt that can be emailed or printed. As long as you complete your online payment by midnight on December 10, you will avoid any penalties for late payment.” While there is no charge for eCheck, taxpayers who pay with a credit or debit card will be assessed a 2.29 percent service charge.

Need a copy of your current or prior years’ property tax bills? Have other property tax questions? The majority of questions can be found on the website at octreasurer.com/octaxbill . Just enter a parcel number or property address at octreasurer.com/octaxbill to view/print property tax bills dating back 11 years, the prior two years of payment history and an online statement of your property tax parcel account. It will also show if your bill is paid or unpaid on the site. Taxpayers may also scan the QR code on their secured property tax bill to be taken right to the property webpage with their parcel.

Payment Options:

Pay online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill 24/7 up to midnight on December 10. There is no cost for eChecks.

24/7 up to midnight on December 10. There is no cost for eChecks. Pay using the onsite Payment Depository Box on the County Administration South Building on Ross Street. (Significant construction – loading and unloading parking available along with metered parking).

Pay using our IVR system by debit / credit card 24/7 up to midnight on December 10 at 714-834-3411. (2.29 percent service charge).

Pay in Person at the County Service Center at 601 N. Ross Street, open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Significant construction -loading and unloading parking along with metered parking)

Pay by mailing your check using the USPS and get a hand-stamped postmark to ensure that it is postmarked on or before December 10.

Property Tax and Financial Tools:

· Subscribe to text/email payment reminders at octreasurer.com/securedreminders

· View and download our Property Tax eGuides at octreasurer.com/propertytaxeguides

· View all County parcels with links to the bills on a GIS map at mello.ocgov.com

If you have payment questions, go online to octreasurer.com/octaxbill , email ttcinfo@ttc.ocgov.com or call (714) 834-3411 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation