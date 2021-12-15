STATE UPDATES GUIDANCE ON INDOOR MASKING, TESTING FOR MEGA EVENTS AND TESTING DUE TO TRAVEL

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

December 14, 2021

In response to rising cases and hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 and to slow the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants, the California Department of Public Health has issued the following updated guidance:

Universal Indoor Masking: Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccine status, between December 15, 2021 through January 15, 2022

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccine status, between December 15, 2021 through January 15, 2022 Testing for Mega Events: Individuals attending Mega Events (indoor crowds of 1,000 or more, or outdoor crowds of 10,000 or more) must provide proof of vaccination, a negative antigen test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days prior to entry into the event, facility or venue

Individuals attending Mega Events (indoor crowds of 1,000 or more, or outdoor crowds of 10,000 or more) must provide proof of vaccination, a negative antigen test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days prior to entry into the event, facility or venue Travel Advisory: All travelers arriving in and returning to California from other states or countries are recommended to test for COVID-19 3-5 days after arrival, regardless of vaccination status

The indoor masking requirement will go into effect beginning December 15, 2021, and the State will make further recommendations after January 15.

“As expected, we are beginning to experience a rise in cases, not only here in Orange County but statewide and nationwide, due to increased holiday gatherings and travel,” says Dr. Clayton Chau, HCA Director and County Health Officer. “We support the State’s latest measures intended to bring additional protection to us all and our loved ones. As I mentioned before, we have all the tools available to fight the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, through vaccination, testing and prevention measures including masking.”



Between December 8 and December 13, the seven-day average COVID-19 case rate increased from 7.7 to 9.9 per 100,000 people and the average number of daily COVID-19 cases increased from 250 to 322. There was a slight drop in the positivity rate from 3.4 to 3.2 percent and hospitalizations from 196 to 194, while ICU admissions increased slightly from 59 to 63 per day.



Eligibility for booster doses of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine are now expanded to individuals ages 16 to 17, who may receive a Pfizer booster dose six months after completing their primary vaccination series.



Residents who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are eligible for their booster dose are encouraged to access the most convenient option available to them to get their shot. For more information on where to go for a vaccine, visit COVIDVaccineFacts.com and click on “Find a COVID-19 Vaccine”.



Self-collection, at-home COVID-19 test kits are being distributed to travelers at John Wayne Airport in Terminals A and C and are available at no cost by visiting ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.



For more information on COVID-19 information and resources, including case counts, vaccination and testing in Orange County, visit ochealthinfo.com/covid.

###

EL ESTADO ACTUALIZA LAS NORMAS SOBRE MASCARILLAS EN INTERIORES, PRUEBAS PARA MEGA EVENTOS Y PRUEBAS CON MOTIVO DE VIAJES

(Santa Ana, CA) – En respuesta al aumento de casos y hospitalizaciones en todo el estado debido a COVID-19 y para frenar la propagación de las variantes Delta y Omicron, el Departamento de Salud Pública de California ha emitido la siguiente guía actualizada:

Mascarilla Universal en Interiores: Se exige el uso de mascarillas en todos los lugares públicos cerrados, independientemente del estado de la vacuna, entre el 15 de diciembre de 2021 y el 15 de enero de 2022

Se exige el uso de mascarillas en todos los lugares públicos cerrados, independientemente del estado de la vacuna, entre el 15 de diciembre de 2021 y el 15 de enero de 2022 Pruebas para Mega Eventos: Las personas que asistan a mega eventos (multitudes en recintos cerrados de 1,000 personas o más, o multitudes al aire libre de 10,000 personas o más) deben presentar una prueba de vacunación, una prueba de antígeno negativa en el plazo de un día antes del evento, o una prueba de PCR negativa en el plazo de dos días antes de entrar en el evento, instalación o lugar de celebración

Las personas que asistan a mega eventos (multitudes en recintos cerrados de 1,000 personas o más, o multitudes al aire libre de 10,000 personas o más) deben presentar una prueba de vacunación, una prueba de antígeno negativa en el plazo de un día antes del evento, o una prueba de PCR negativa en el plazo de dos días antes de entrar en el evento, instalación o lugar de celebración Aviso de Viaje: Se recomienda a todos los viajeros que lleguen y regresen a California desde otros estados o países que se sometan a la prueba de COVID-19 3-5 días después de su llegada, independientemente del estado de vacunación

El requisito del uso de mascarillas en interiores entrará en vigor a partir del 15 de diciembre de 2021, y el Estado hará nuevas recomendaciones después del 15 de enero.



“Como era de esperar, estamos empezando a experimentar un aumento de los casos, no sólo aquí en el condado de Orange, sino en todo el estado y en todo el país, debido al aumento de las reuniones y los viajes durante las fiestas”, dice el Dr. Clayton Chau, Director de HCA y Funcionario de Salud del Condado. “Apoyamos las últimas medidas del Estado destinadas a brindar protección adicional a todos nosotros y a nuestros seres queridos. Como he mencionado antes, tenemos todas las herramientas disponibles para luchar contra la propagación del COVID-19 y sus variantes, mediante la vacunación, las pruebas y las medidas de prevención, incluido el uso de mascarillas.”



Entre el 8 y el 13 de diciembre, la tasa media de casos de COVID-19 en siete días aumentó de 7.7 a 9.9 por cada 100,000 personas y el número medio de casos diarios de COVID-19 pasó de 250 a 322. La tasa de positividad descendió ligeramente del 3.4% al 3.2% y las hospitalizaciones pasaron de 196 a 194, mientras que los ingresos en la UCI aumentaron ligeramente de 59 a 63 al día.



La elegibilidad para las dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna Comirnaty (Pfizer) se amplía ahora a las personas de 16 a 17 años, que pueden recibir una dosis de refuerzo de Pfizer seis meses después de completar su serie de vacunación primaria.



Se anima a los residentes que no estén completamente vacunados contra el COVID-19 o que reúnan los requisitos para recibir su dosis de refuerzo a que recurran a la opción más conveniente que tengan a su alcance para vacunarse. Para obtener más información sobre dónde ir a vacunarse, visite COVIDVaccineFacts.com y haga clic en “Find a COVID-19 Vaccine”.



Se están distribuyendo kits de prueba de COVID-19 de auto-recolección a los viajeros en el Aeropuerto John Wayne en las Terminales A y C y están disponibles sin costo alguno visitando ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.



Para obtener más información sobre el COVID-19 y recursos, incluyendo el recuento de casos, la vacunación y las pruebas en el Condado de Orange, visite ochealthinfo.com/covid.

###

CHỈ DẪN CẬP NHẬT CỦA TIỂU BANG VỀ VIỆC ĐEO KHẨU TRANG TRONG NỘI VI CÁC CƠ SỞ, XÉT NGHIỆM TRONG CÁC CUỘC LỄ HỘI TẬP TRUNG ĐÔNG NGƯỜI VÀ XÉT NGHIỆM KHI ĐI DU LỊCH

(Santa Ana, CA) – Để ứng phó với sự gia tăng các trường hợp lây nhiễm và phải vào bệnh viện trên toàn tiểu bang vì COVID-19 và làm chậm lại sự lây lan của các biến thể Delta và Omicron, Bộ Y Tế Tiểu Bang California đã ban hành những chỉ dẫn cập nhật sau đây:

Đeo khẩu trang trong nội vi của tất cả mọi cơ sở: Khẩu Trang bắt buộc phải đeo trong nội vi của tất cả mọi cơ sở nơi công cộng, bất kể hiện trạng chích ngừa của mọi cá nhân, kể từ ngày 15 tháng Mười Hai, 2021 cho đến hết ngày 15 tháng Giêng, 2022.

Khẩu Trang bắt buộc phải đeo trong nội vi của tất cả mọi cơ sở nơi công cộng, bất kể hiện trạng chích ngừa của mọi cá nhân, kể từ ngày 15 tháng Mười Hai, 2021 cho đến hết ngày 15 tháng Giêng, 2022. Xét Nghiệm trong các cuộc Lễ Hội Tập Trung Đông Người: Cá nhân tham dự các Lễ Hội Lớn ( đám đông tụ tập trong nhà từ 1,000 người trở lên, hay ngoài trời từ 10,000 người trở lên) phải xuất trình giấy chứng nhận đã chích ngừa, xét nghiệm antigen âm tính trong vòng một ngày trước ngày lễ hội, hay một xét nghiệm PCR âm tính trong vòng hai ngày trước khi tham dự lễ hội, cơ sở hay nơi tụ tập.

Cá nhân tham dự các Lễ Hội Lớn ( đám đông tụ tập trong nhà từ 1,000 người trở lên, hay ngoài trời từ 10,000 người trở lên) phải xuất trình giấy chứng nhận đã chích ngừa, xét nghiệm antigen âm tính trong vòng một ngày trước ngày lễ hội, hay một xét nghiệm PCR âm tính trong vòng hai ngày trước khi tham dự lễ hội, cơ sở hay nơi tụ tập. Hướng Dẫn Khi đi Du Lịch: Tất cả những du khách khi tới hay trở về California từ các tiểu bang hay các quốc gia khác được khuyến cáo phải xét nghiệm COVID-19 từ 3 đến 5 ngày sau khi đến, bất kể hiện trạng chích ngừa.

Việc bắt buộc đeo khẩu trang trong nội vi các cơ sở sẽ bắt đầu có hiệu lực kể từ ngày 15 tháng Mười Hai, và Tiểu Bang sẽ đưa ra thêm những đề nghị sau ngày 15 tháng Giêng.



Bác Sĩ Clayton Chau, Ủy Viên Đặc Nhiệm Y Tế kiêm Giám Đốc Cơ Quan Y Tế Công Cộng Quận Cam phát biểu: “ Như đã trông đợi, chúng ta bắt đầu có kinh nghiệm với một sự gia tăng các trường hợp lây nhiễm, không những chỉ có tại Quận Cam mà trên toàn thể tiểu bang và toàn quốc, do sự gia tăng việc tụ tập trong các ngày lễ và vấn đề đi du lịch. Chúng tôi ủng hộ những biện pháp sau cùng nhất của Tiểu Bang nhằm mang thêm sự bảo vệ cho tất cả chúng ta và những người thân yêu. Như tôi đã lưu ý trước đây, chúng ta có tất cả các dụng cụ để chống lại sự lây lan của COVID-19 và những biến thể của nó, xuyên qua việc chích ngừa, xét nghiệm và các biện pháp phòng ngừa kể cả việc đeo khẩu trang.”



Kể từ ngày 8 tháng Mười Hai cho đến ngày 13 tháng Mười Hai, trung bình bảy ngày tỷ lệ các trường hợp lây nhiễm COVID-19 gia tăng từ 7.7 lên đến 9.9 cho 100,000 người và trung bình mỗi ngày các trường hợp lây nhiễm COVID-19 gia tăng từ 250 lên đến 322. Có một sự giảm nhẹ tỷ lệ dương tính từ 3.4 xuống 3.2 %, phải vào bệnh viện từ 196 xuống 194, và điều trị tại trung tâm khẩn trương ICU gia tăng nhẹ từ 59 đến 63 mỗi ngày.



Hợp lệ để chích ngừa mũi booster của hãng Comirnaty (Pfizer) hiện tại mở rộng cho các cá nhân tuổi từ 16 tuổi cho tới 17 tuổi, thuộc thành phần có thể được nhận chích ngừa mũi booster 6 tháng sau khi hoàn tất các mũi chích ngừa trước đó.



Các cư dân chưa hoàn toàn chích ngừa COVID-19 hay hợp lệ để chích ngừa mũi booster được khuyến khích tiếp cận với các nơi tiện lợi cho họ để được chích ngừa. Muốn biết thêm chi tiết địa điểm để đến chích ngừa, xin vào COVIDVaccineFacts.com và nhấn vào “ Find aCOVID-19 Vaccine”.



Các dụng cụ xét nghiệm để thử tại nhà và gởi đến phòng thí nghiệm bằng bao thư có địa chỉ nơi nhận, được cấp phát cho du khách tại Phi Trường John Wayne trong khu vực Terminal A và C hoàn toàn miễn phí xin vào ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.



Muốn biết thêm chi tiết về các thông tin COVID-19 và những tài nguyên, địa điểm, kể cả các trường hợp lây nhiễm, chích ngừa và thử nghiệm tại Quận Cam, xin vào ochealthinfo.com/covid.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation