Kraemer Middle School students in Placentia were sent home Monday after Assistant Principal Moises Plascencia took his own life earlier this morning on campus.

The death happened in a private staff area and no one was present or witnessed it, said a Monday news release sent out to parents by school principal Michael Young.

He said school operations have been suspended for the remainder of Monday.

“Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss. While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cared for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School,” Young wrote.

The regular school schedule at Kraemer will resume Tuesday, Young said, adding that the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) is making mental health professionals available on campus to “to serve and support students, staff, and families.”

“Anyone impacted by this incident is encouraged to come to the multipurpose room for mental health support at any time throughout the remainder of the week,” Young wrote. “Our commitment to you is that we will stay in regular communication over the coming days to ensure you are informed about next steps.”

A spokesperson for the district didn’t return calls or emails seeking more details.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

Related