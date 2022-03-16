As of this week, the June primary field is largely set for candidates seeking powerful positions atop Orange County’s government.

While the candidacy deadline has now passed for most seats, the deadline was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday in a handful of races because incumbents aren’t running.

One of the races getting lots of attention is county auditor-controller, where former state Senator John Moorlach has been seeing if he can get onto the ballot despite not having an active CPA license, as is required for the position.

Asked on Tuesday if he’s sees a chance of qualifying for the ballot, Moorlach told Voice of OC he still has “one more night to sleep on it.”

The only candidate to qualify for that race so far is Andrew Hamilton, a former Lake Forest Councilman and Mesa Water District CFO.

Voice of OC has compiled a list below of everyone who’s running in the June 7 election, when voters will decide the fate of the local criminal justice system, watchdogs for billions in local tax dollars, and local representation in Sacramento and D.C.

Topping many election watchers’ lists is the District Attorney race, in which incumbent Todd Spitzer is running on a platform of protecting OC from the LA-style progressive reforms envisioned by his opponent Peter Hardin, who in turn argues he’s putting forward a smarter approach that would make the public safer.

In recent weeks, Voice of OC has led media coverage on the race to be the next DA, exposing a number of controversies around both of the leading candidates.

The hard-fought race is widely seen as headed to a runoff in November.

That’s because two other candidates have jumped into the race – former DA prosecutor Mike Jacobs and Drug Enforcement Administration attorney Bryan Chehock – which makes it less likely any candidate will get over the 50 percent threshold to win outright in June.

Voters are likely to see a wave of negative campaigning all the way to November from Spitzer and Hardin’s campaigns – which have each raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for their bids.

“What ultimately happens in a campaign like that is it really undermines the public trust in the District Attorney’s Office,” said Jodi Balma, a political science professor at Fullerton College.

While Sheriff Don Barnes’ department has faced its own controversies – including dozens of criminal convictions being overturned because of an evidence booking scandal – the Sheriff’s Department will not face anywhere as much scrutiny as the DA’s Office because he has no election challenger, Balma noted.

With no one else filing by Friday’s deadline for the sheriff race, Barnes is now set to automatically win re-election to another four-year term.

Another set of races drawing keen interest is for control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, which decides how to divvy up $8 billion in annual tax dollars between law enforcement, health, homelessness and other services.

Democrats are hoping to gain their first majority on the board since the 1970s, while Republicans have also been hard at work to maintain their majority.

Fissures have bubbled to the surface, with the county Democratic Party endorsing a challenger of their party’s incumbent Doug Chaffee in the northern 4th District, and Republicans split in south county between Diane Harkey and Pat Bates for the 5th District.

That 5th District race, in particular, is seen as a lynchpin for whether Republicans will keep their board majority, or Democrats take control of the Board of Supervisors for the first time in over four decades.

Eyes also are turning to the race for county superintendent of schools, who oversees the Orange County Department of Education that approves charter schools, runs continuation schools and monitors K-12 public schools district finances.

Longtime county superintendent Al Mijares – who has clashed with the Republican pro-charter majority on the county Board of Education – is now facing a challenge from Stefan Bean.

Bean serves on a charter school board that’s chaired by Jeff Barke, a vice chair of the county Republican Party and who’s married to Mari Barke, a pro-charter Republican on the county Board of Education.

That could position the race in the middle of Orange County’s charter school battles.

And drawing unusual intrigue this year are the judicial races for OC Superior Court, which has eight open seats in which the incumbent is not running.

Candidates with a DA prosecutor title on the ballot traditionally have had a major advantage in winning judge seats. Voters will be choosing again between prosecutors and private practice attorneys in family law and other fields.

And the major political parties are getting involved, with OC Republicans already making endorsements for judge and Democrats planning on doing so later this month.

Nonpartisan candidates have been getting more aligned with political parties, which creates an interesting dynamic for seats like judge that are meant for neutral arbitrators, said Balma.

“It’s such a weird position to put people in, which is campaign for a job that we don’t want to be political,” Balma said.

This will be the first election under new district maps that are redrawn only once every 10 years, with most county, state and Congressional seats shaken up into very different lines than they previously had.

It’s creating some interesting dynamics, including pitting two incumbent Assembly members – Steven Choi and Cottie Petrie-Norris – against each other in a single district centered on Irvine, Costa Mesa and Tustin.

Who’s Running So Far

It’s not always easy to see who all is running for election in Orange County – with voters having to check multiple lists maintained by OC and neighboring counties to see everyone running in districts that cross county lines.

Voice of OC is trying to make it easier to follow, combining all of the current candidates info into one list.

Below is a rundown of everyone who has made the ballot for the June election.

The titles after their names are the ones that the candidates submitted for what would appear under their names on the ballot. Some of the titles could change if they’re challenged in court and a judge orders a different title for the ballot.

OC District Attorney, Public Administrator

Todd Spitzer, Orange County District Attorney-Public Administrator

Bryan Chehock, Federal Attorney

Pete Hardin, Attorney/Business Owner

Michael A. Jacobs, Attorney at Law

OC Sheriff-Coroner

Don Barnes, Orange County Sheriff-Coroner

County Supervisor, 2nd District

Jon Dumitru, City of Orange Council Member, 2nd District

Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, Businesswoman/Policy Director

Kim Bernice Nguyen, Garden Grove City Councilwoman

Vicente Sarmiento, Santa Ana Mayor/Businessowner

Juan Villegas, Sheriff Officer

County Supervisor, 4th District

Doug Chaffee, Orange County Supervisor

Sunny Park, Mayor of Buena Park

Steven C. Vargas, Councilmember/Lieutenant Commander

County Supervisor, 5th District

Patricia C. ‘Pat’ Bates, California State Senator

Katrina Foley, Orange County Supervisor/Businessowner

Diane L. Harkey, Businesswoman/Financial Consultant

Kevin Muldoon, Mayor/Orange County Businessman

US Representative, 38th District

Eric J. Ching, Republican, Entrepreneur/Victims Advocate

Linda T. Sánchez, Democrat, Mom/Congresswoman

John Sarega, Republican, Pastor/Business Owner

US Representative, 40th District

Young Kim, Republican, U.S. Representative

Asif Mahmood, Democrat, Physician Internal Medicine

Greg Raths, Republican, Retired Fighter Pilot

Nick Taurus, Republican, Junk Hauler

US Representative, 45th District

Jay F. Chen, Democrat, Lieutenant Commander/Businessowner

Long K Pham, Republican, Businessowner/Nuclear Engineer

Michelle Steel, Republican, U.S. Representative

US Representative, 46th District

Lou Correa, Democrat, United States Congressmember

Christopher J. Gonzales, Republican, Businessman/Attorney

Mike Nguyen, Republican, Broker/Business Owner

Mike Ortega, Democrat, Biomedical Engineer

Felix Rocha, Jr, Republican, Retired Federal Agent

Ed Rushman, No Party Preference, IS Project Manager

US Representative, 47th District

Scott Baugh, Republican, Orange County Businessowner

Brain Burley, Republican, Small Business Owner

Amy Phan West, Republican, Small Businesswoman

Katie Porter, Democrat, U.S. Representative

Errol Webber, Republican, Documentary Film Producer

US Representative, 49th District

Mike Levin, Democrat, US Representative 49th District

Brian Maryott, Republican, Certified Financial Planner

Renee Taylor, Republican, Cybersecurity/Military Officer

Lisa A. Bartlett, Republican, County Supervisor/Businesswoman

Josiah O’Neil, Republican, Sheriff’s Deputy / Businessman

Christopher Rodriguez, Republican, Councilmember/Businessman/Farmer

Nadia Smalley, Democratic, Business Woman/Hospice/LVN

State Assembly, 59th District

Phillip Chen, Assemblyman/Business Owner

State Assembly, 64th District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Rose Espinoza, Executive Director/Councilwoman

Elizabeth Alcantar, Mayor/Community Educator

Roberto “Rob” Cancio, Doctor/Educator/Businessman

Raul Ortiz, Jr., Pest Control Manager

Blanca Pacheco, Downey Mayor/Businesswoman

Ana M. Valencia, Teacher/Councilmember

State Assembly, 67th District

Param Brar, Supply Chain Management

Sou Moua, CAD Designer

Sharon Quirk-Silva, Assemblymember/Teacher

Soo Yoo, Governing Board President – ABC Unified School District

State Assembly, 68th District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Mike Tardif, Small Business Owner

Avelino Valencia, (had not qualified for ballot as of March 14)

Bulmaro ‘Boomer’ Vicente, Policy Director

James Wallace, Commercial Decorator

State Assembly, 70th District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Ted Bui, City Councilman/Businessman

Jason Gray, City Commissioner

Emily Hibard, Small Business Owner

Kimberly Ho, Westminster Councilwoman/Entrepreneur

Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, Cancer Researcher/Councilmember

Tri Ta, Mayor/Business Owner

State Assembly, 71st District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Kate Sanchez, Businesswoman/Taxpayer Advocate

Matt Rahn, Mayor / Educator / Businessman

State Assembly, 72nd District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Diane Dixon, City Council Member

Judie Mancuso, Nonprofit Executive/Businesswoman

Benjamin Yu, Businessman/Disabled Veteran

State Assembly, 73rd District

Steven “Steve” Choi, Assemblyman/Educator/Businessman

Cottie Petrie-Norris, California State Assemblymember

State Assembly, 74th District

Laurie Davies, California Assemblywoman/Businessowner

Chris Duncan, Mayor Pro Tem

State Senator, 30th District

Bob Archuleta, Democrat, California State Senator

Henry Bouchot, Democrat, Whittier Councilmember/Veteran

Martha Camacho Rodriguez, Democrat, Teacher/Water Advocate

Mitch Clemmons, Republican, Plumber/Business Owner

State Senator, 32nd District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Kelly Seyarto, Republican, Assemblymember / Retired Firefighter

Brian Nash, Democrat, Analytics Consultant / Businessperson

State Senator, 34th District

Tom Umberg, Senator/Small Businessowner

Rhonda Shader, Mayor/Small Businessowner

State Senator, 36th District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Kim Carr, City of Huntington Beach Councilmember

Janet Nguyen, California Assemblywoman/Businessowner

State Senator, 38th District

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Matt Gunderson, Small Business Owner

Joe Kerr, Retired Fire Captain

Catherine Blakespear, Mayor/SANDAG Chair

County Superintendent of Schools

Al Mijares, Orange County Superintendent of Schools

Stefan Bean, School Superintendent/Parent

County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Shari L. Freidenrich, Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Orange County Assessor

Claude Parrish, Orange County Assessor

Larry Bales, Retired

Richard “Rick” Foster, Veteran Housing Provider

Orange County Auditor-Controller

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 because the incumbent, Frank Davies, did not file to run for election.

Andrew N. Hamilton, City Finance Director

Orange County Clerk-Recorder

Hugh Nguyen, Orange County Clerk-Recorder

Steve Rocco, Educational Publisher/Writer

Sandy Kimble, Supermarket Cashier/Realtor

OC Board of Education, Area 2

Mari Barke, Orange County Board of Education, Trustee Area 2

Martha Fluor, Retired School Boardmember

Christopher R. Ganiere, Architect

Board of Education, Area 4, Short Term

Paulette Chaffee, Teacher/Nonprofit Boardmember

David M. Choi, Accountant

Ellisa Kim, Business Owner/Parent

Tim Shaw, Appointed Member, Orange County Board of Education, Trustee Area 4

Board of Education, Area 5

Lisa Sparks, Orange County Board of Education, Trustee Area 5

Sherine Smith, Retired School Superintendent

Board of Equalization, 4th District

Denis R. Bilodeau, Taxpayer Advocate/Engineer

David Dodson, State Board Supervisor

Matthew Harper, Businessman/Business Owner

John F. Kelly, Businessman

Erik Peterson, Huntington Beach City Council Member/Business Owner

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 1

Gassia Apkarian, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 2

Isabel Apkarian, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 3

Craig E. Arthur, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 4

David L. Belz, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 5

Claudia C. Alvarez, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange

Daniel (Dan) Espinosa, Attorney at Law

Kimberly La Salle, Counselor at Law

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 6

Michael J. Cassidy, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 7

Corey S. Cramin, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 8

Thomas A. Delaney, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 9

Joe Dane, Superior Court Commissioner, County of Orange

Christopher Duff, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 10

Nick A. Dourbetas, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 11

Marc A. Gibbons, Attorney at Law

Shawn Nelson, Chief Assistant District Attorney, County of Orange

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 12

Lee L. Gabriel, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 13

Donald F. Gaffney, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 14

Robert Gerard, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 15

Craig Griffin, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 16

Maria D. Hernandez, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 17

Kim R. Hubbard, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 18

Derek W. Hunt, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 19

Lon F. Hurwitz, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 20

Jeanine M. Joseph, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 21

Ray Brown, Attorney At Law

Erin Beltran Rowe, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 22

Brahim Baytieh, Deputy District Attorney

Fred Fascenelli, Trial Attorney

Craig E. Kleffman, Deputy District Attorney, County of Los Angeles

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 23

Thomas James Lo, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 24

Carmen R. Luege, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 25

Andrew Manssourian, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 26

Melissa R. McCormick, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 27

Vib Mittal, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 28

Jessica Cha, Family Court Attorney

Eric Scarbrough, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 29

Michael Murray, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 30

The filing period for this seat was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 because the incumbent, Judge Frank Ospino, died last month and did not complete his candidacy paperwork.

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 31

Julie A. Palafox, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 32

Cheri Pham, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 33

Thomas E. “Tom” Martin, Attorney at Law

Steve McGreevy, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Brett K. Wiseman, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 34

Kathleen E. Roberts, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 35

Karen L. Robinson, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 36

Claudia J. Silbar, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 37

Fred W. Slaughter, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 38

Scott A. Steiner, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 39

Scott Van Camp, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 40

Mary Kreber Varipapa, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 41

Megan L. Wagner, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 42

James L. Waltz, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 43

Eric J. Wersching, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 44

Larry Yellin, Judge of the Superior Court

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 45

Israel Claustro, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange

Kevin Brian Jones, Superior Court Commissioner, County of Del Norte

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 46

John Randolph Zitny, Judge of the Superior Court

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

•••

Start each day informed with our free email newsletter. Be alerted when news breaks with our free text messages.

And since you’ve made it this far,

You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation