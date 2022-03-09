A host of powerful positions atop Orange County’s government are up for grabs in the June primary election, and the deadline for candidates to finish their paperwork is coming up fast – 5 p.m. this Friday.

Voice of OC has compiled a list below of everyone who’s running so far in the June 7 election, when voters will decide the fate of the local criminal justice system, watchdogs for billions in local tax dollars, and local representation in Sacramento and D.C.

Topping many election watchers’ lists is the District Attorney race, in which incumbent Todd Spitzer is running on a platform of protecting OC from the LA-style progressive reforms envisioned by his opponent Peter Hardin, who in turn argues he’s putting forward a smarter approach that would make the public safer.

In recent weeks, Voice of OC has led media coverage on the race to be the next DA, exposing a number of controversies around both candidates.

There’s also a renewed focus on the race to become Orange County Auditor-Controller, with former State Senator, County Supervisor and Treasurer-Tax Collector John Moorlach starting the process to run but raising questions about whether he’s eligible because his accounting license isn’t current. He is facing off against former Lake Forest Councilman and Mesa Water District CFO Andrew Hamilton.

Meanwhile, so far no one has filed to run against Sheriff Don Barnes. If that’s still the case when the deadline hits Friday, he’ll automatically win re-election to another four-year term.

Another set of races drawing keen interest is for control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, which decides how to divvy up $8 billion in annual tax dollars between law enforcement, health, homelessness and other services.

Democrats are hoping to gain their first majority on the board since the 1970s, while Republicans have also been hard at work to maintain their majority.

Fissures have bubbled to the surface, with the county Democratic Party endorsing a challenger of their party’s incumbent Doug Chaffee in the northern 4th District, and Republicans split in south county between Diane Harkey and Pat Bates for the 2nd District.

This will be the first election under new district maps that are redrawn only once every 10 years, with most county, state and Congressional seats shaken up into very different lines than they previously had.

It’s creating some interesting dynamics, including pitting two incumbent Assembly members – Steven Choi and Cottie Petrie-Norris – against each other in a single district centered on Irvine, Costa Mesa and Tustin.

Who’s Running So Far

It’s not always easy to see who all is running for election in Orange County – with voters having to check multiple lists maintained by OC and neighboring counties to see everyone running in districts that cross county lines.

Voice of OC is trying to make it easier to follow, combining all of the current candidates info into one list.

Below is a rundown – as of Tuesday – of everyone who has started the paperwork for running in the June election, and which had and had-not qualified to appear on the ballot.

The titles after their names are the ones that the candidates submitted for what would appear under their names on the ballot. Some of the titles could change if they’re challenged in court and a judge orders a different title for the ballot.

The candidates are listed below in the order provided by the Registrar of Voters, which appears to be alphabetical by first name.

OC District Attorney, Public Administrator

Todd Spitzer, Orange County District Attorney-Public Administrator (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Bryan Chehock, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Pete Hardin, Attorney/Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Michael A. Jacobs, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

OC Sheriff-Coroner

Don Barnes, Orange County Sheriff-Coroner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

County Supervisor, 2nd District

Jon Dumitru, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Bryan Kaye, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Kim Bernice Nguyen, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Vicente Sarmiento, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Juan Villegas, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

County Supervisor, 4th District

Doug Chaffee, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Sunny Park, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Marty Simonoff, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Steven C Vargas, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

County Supervisor, 5th District

Patricia C. ‘Pat’ Bates, Orange County Senator (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Katrina Foley, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Diane L. Harkey, Businesswoman/Financial Consultant (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

US Representative, 38th District

Eric J. Ching, Entrepreneur/Victims Advocate (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Adrian Elias Garcia, (no proposed ballot title yet, unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Paul Jones, (no proposed ballot title yet, unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Elizabeth C. Moreira, (no proposed ballot title yet, unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Linda T. Sánchez, Mom/Congresswoman (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

John Sarega, (no proposed ballot title yet, unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

US Representative, 40th District

Young Kim, U.S. Representative (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Asif Mahmood, Physician Internal Medicine (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Deborah Pauly, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Greg Raths, Retired Fighter Pilot (had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Nick Taurus, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

US Representative, 45th District

Joseph Cho, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Long K Pham, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Michelle Steel, U.S. Representative (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Jay F. Chen, (no proposed ballot title yet, unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

US Representative, 46th District

Lou Correa, United States Congressmember (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Christopher J. Gonzales, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Mike Nguyen, Broker/Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Mike Ortega, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Felix Rocha, Jr, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Ed Rushman, IS Project Manager (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

US Representative, 47th District

Scott Baugh, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Brain Burley, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Katie Porter, U.S. Representative (had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Erol Webber, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Amy Phan West, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

US Representative, 49th District

Mike Levin, US Representative 49th District (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Brian Maryott, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Renee Taylor, Cybersecurity/Military Officer (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Josiah O’Neil, Sheriff’s Deputy / Businessman (had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Lisa A. Bartlett, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Christopher Rodriguez, Councilmember/Businessman/Farmer (had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Nadia Smalley, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

State Assembly, 59th District

Phillip Chen, Assemblyman/Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 64th District

Rose Espinoza, Executive Director/Councilwoman (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Elizabeth Alcantar, (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Roberto Cancio, (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Blanca Pacheco, Downey Mayor/Businesswoman (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

Ana M. Valencia, (unclear if qualified for ballot due to ambiguity on L.A. County elections website)

State Assembly, 67th District

Param Brar, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Sou Moua, CAD Designer (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Sharon Quirk-Silva, Assemblymember/Teacher (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 68th District

Tom Daly, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Mike Tardif, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Bulmaro ‘Boomer’ Vicente, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

James Wallace, Commercial Decorator (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 70th District

Ted Bui, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Jason Gray, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Emily Hibard, Small Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Kimberly Ho, Westminster Councilwoman/Entrepreneur (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Tri Ta, Mayor/Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 71st District

Jennifer L. Richter (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Kate Sanchez (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Matt Rahn, Mayor / Educator / Businessman (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 72nd District

Diane Dixon, City Council Member (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Judie Mancuso, Nonprofit Executive/Businesswoman (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Benjamin Yu, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

State Assembly, 73rd District

Steven “Steve” Choi, Assemblyman/Educator/Businessman (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Luis Manuel Huang, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Cottie Petrie-Norris, California State Assemblymember (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

State Assembly, 74th District

Laurie Davies, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Christopher Duncan, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Laurie Girand, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Benjamin Rich, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

State Senator, 34th District

Tom Umberg, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Rhonda Shader, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

State Senator, 36th District

Kim Carr, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Janet Nguyen, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

State Senator, 38th District

Matt Gunderson, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Elanor Juanita Evans, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Catherine Blakespear, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Jerry Ciolino, Dairy Clerk (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Shari L. Freidenrich, Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Orange County Assessor

Claude Parrish, Orange County Assessor (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Larry Bales, Retired (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Richard “Rick” Foster, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Orange County Auditor-Controller

Andrew N. Hamilton, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

John M. W. Moorlach, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Orange County Clerk-Recorder

Hugh Nguyen, Orange County Clerk-Recorder, (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Steve Rocco, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Farnaz Calafi, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Sandy Kimble, Supermarket Cashier/Realtor (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

OC Board of Education, Area 2

Mari Barke, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Martha Fluor, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Board of Education, Area 4, Short Term

Paulette Chaffee, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Tim Shaw, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Board of Education, Area 5

Lisa Sparks, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Sherine Smith, Retired School Superintendent (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Board of Equalization, 4th District

Denis R. Bilodeau, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

David Dodson, State Board Supervisor (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Matthew Harper, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

John F. Kelly, Businessman (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Erik Peterson, Huntington Beach City Council Member/Business Owner (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Konstantinos Roditis, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 3

Craig E. Arthur, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 4

David L. Belz, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 5

Claudia C. Alvarez, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Daniel (Dan) Espinosa, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Michael Jones, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Kimberly La Salle, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 6

Michael J. Cassidy, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 7

Corey S. Cramin, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 8

Thomas A. Delaney, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 9

Joe Dane, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Christopher Duff, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 10

Nick A. Dourbetas, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 11

Marc Gibbons, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Shawn Nelson, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 12

Lee L. Gabriel, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 13

Donald F. Gaffney, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 14

Robert Gerard, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 15

Craig Griffin, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 16

Maria D. Hernandez, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 17

Kim R. Hubbard, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 18

Derek W. Hunt, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 19

Lon F. Hurwitz, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 20

Jeanine M. Joseph, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 21

Ray Brown, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Margaret Roper, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Erin Beltran Rowe, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Benjamin Stauffer, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 22

Brahim Baytieh, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Fred Fascenelli, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Craig E. Kleffman, Deputy District Attorney, County of Los Angeles (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Wayne Philips, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 23

Thomas James Lo, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 24

Carmen R. Luege, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 25

Andrew Manssourian, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 26

Melissa R. McCormick, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 27

Vib Mittal, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 28

Jessica Cha, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Wayne Philips, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Eric Scarbrough, Deputy District Attorney, County of Orange (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 29

Michael Murray, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 30

Frank Ospino, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 31

Julie A. Palafox, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 32

Cheri Pham, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 33

Thomas E. “Tom” Martin, Attorney at Law (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Steve McGreevy, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Brett K. Wiseman, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 34

Kathleen E. Roberts, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 35

Karen L. Robinson, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 36

Claudia J. Silbar, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 37

Fred W. Slaughter, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Ray Brown, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 38

Scott A. Steiner, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 39

Scott Van Camp, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 40

Mary Kreber Varipapa, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 41

Megan L. Wagner, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 42

James L. Waltz, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 43

Eric J. Wersching, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 44

Larry Yellin, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 45

Israel Claustro, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Kevin Brian Jones, Superior Court Commissioner, County of Del Norte (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

Wayne Philips, (no proposed ballot title yet, had not qualified for ballot as of March 8)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 46

John Randolph Zitny, Judge of the Superior Court (has qualified to appear on the ballot)

