Author tells story of her family’s internment in WWII and fight to desegregate California schools

The Fighting for the Right to Fight Speaker Series at Heroes Hall Museum continues with its third presentation on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Janice Munemitsu will talk about her new book, The Kindness of Color, the true story of two immigrant families, their struggle against racism in the 1940s, and the kindness that helped them toward a brighter future. One family faced incarceration of the Japanese Americans during World War II while the other was denied equal access to public education due to their last name and color of their skin.



The Fighting for the Right to Fight Speaker Series focuses on the tremendous achievements and challenges that Black service members and other groups have faced during times of war.

SPEAKER SERIES

The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families and

Mendez, et al. v. Westminster, the 1947 Desegregation of

California Public Schools

When: Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fairgrounds

Admission and parking are free. Space is limited.

RSVP here.

About the speaker: Janice Munemitsu is a third-generation Japanese American Sansei. A native of Orange County, Janice worked on the family farm from age five through high school. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Biola University. After a corporate career serving as Vice President, Consumer Brands at ConAgra Foods, Janice currently is a spiritual director in private practice and participates on a number of nonprofit boards. The Kindness of Color is her first book. More information can be found at thekindnessofcolor.com.

For more information about the Speaker Series, contact Carol Singleton at 714-397-7300.

Credit: OC Fair & Event Center

Heroes Hall is located next to Centennial Farm on the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. The museum is open to the public year-round.



OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair and Imaginology. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Throughout the year, events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the Fairgrounds. For more information, visit ocfair.com.

Support of OC Fair & Event Center provides year-round educational opportunities and helps fund community give-back programs.

