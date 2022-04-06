The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Molly Nichelson
Public Information Manager
(714) 788-8060
Molly.Nichelson@ocgov.com
County Community Service Center Office Closing Temporarily
Residents urged to use alternative access points for services
Santa Ana, Calif. (April 4, 2022)— The County Community Service Center Office, 15496 Magnolia St. in Westminster, will be closed due to construction from noon Thursday, April 7 to noon Monday, April 11.
Residents are encouraged to use one of the following alternative access points to obtain services.
County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) clients can visit http://www.mybenefitscalwin.org to apply for or check on existing Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs or General Relief public assistance benefits or alternatively through one of the following options:
- CalFresh only through www.GetCalFresh.org
- Medi-Cal only through www.coveredca.com
- SSA’s Call Center at (800) 281-9799
- Call Center hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- In-person at one of SSA’s offices: https://www.ssa.ocgov.com/about-us/office-locations/office-location-list
To contact Orange County’s Office on Aging, call toll-free (800) 510-2020 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email areaagencyonaging@occr.ocgov.com for assistance.
Orange County Housing Authority (OCHA) clients may visit https://ochousing.org/ for general information regarding OCHA programs. Clients may also contact one of the below virtual locations for assistance related to:
- General Information at OCHAContact@occr.ocgov.com
- OCHA Vacancy Listings (for voucher holders only) at OCHA.Referral@occr.ocgov.com
- OCHA’s Waiting List is currently closed. For clients active on OCHA’s 2012 Waiting List information may be found at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/
Clients may also contact OCHA by telephone at:
- (714) 480-2700
- (800) 735-2929 California Relay Service
- Reception telephone hours are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
In-person office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday by appointment. You may visit https://ochousing.org/conact-us for further information.
OC Health Care Agency clients needing assistance can call the OCLINKs line at (855) 625-4657.
CalOptima clients can visit https://caloptima.org/en/ContactUs.aspx.
Caregiver Resource Center OC clients can visit https://www.caregiveroc.org/contact-us.
For more information about County services, please visit ocgov.com.
##
Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.
To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.
Since you've made it this far,
You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you.
About Voice of OC: Mission | Editorial Policies | Contact Us | Funding | Privacy Policy
Join the conversation: In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums. Join our Facebook discussion. Message us via our website or staff page. Send us a secure tip. Share your thoughts in a community opinion piece.