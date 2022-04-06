The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Molly Nichelson

Public Information Manager

(714) 788-8060

Molly.Nichelson@ocgov.com

County Community Service Center Office Closing Temporarily

Residents urged to use alternative access points for services

Santa Ana, Calif. (April 4, 2022)— The County Community Service Center Office, 15496 Magnolia St. in Westminster, will be closed due to construction from noon Thursday, April 7 to noon Monday, April 11.

Residents are encouraged to use one of the following alternative access points to obtain services.

County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) clients can visit http://www.mybenefitscalwin.org to apply for or check on existing Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs or General Relief public assistance benefits or alternatively through one of the following options:

CalFresh only through www.GetCalFresh.org

Medi-Cal only through www.coveredca.com

SSA’s Call Center at (800) 281-9799 Call Center hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

In-person at one of SSA’s offices: https://www.ssa.ocgov.com/about-us/office-locations/office-location-list

To contact Orange County’s Office on Aging, call toll-free (800) 510-2020 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email areaagencyonaging@occr.ocgov.com for assistance.

Orange County Housing Authority (OCHA) clients may visit https://ochousing.org/ for general information regarding OCHA programs. Clients may also contact one of the below virtual locations for assistance related to:

General Information at OCHAContact@occr.ocgov.com

OCHA Vacancy Listings (for voucher holders only) at OCHA.Referral@occr.ocgov.com

OCHA’s Waiting List is currently closed. For clients active on OCHA’s 2012 Waiting List information may be found at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/

Clients may also contact OCHA by telephone at:

(714) 480-2700

(800) 735-2929 California Relay Service Reception telephone hours are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday



In-person office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday by appointment. You may visit https://ochousing.org/conact-us for further information.

OC Health Care Agency clients needing assistance can call the OCLINKs line at (855) 625-4657.

CalOptima clients can visit https://caloptima.org/en/ContactUs.aspx.

Caregiver Resource Center OC clients can visit https://www.caregiveroc.org/contact-us.

For more information about County services, please visit ocgov.com.

