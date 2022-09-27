Orange County’s Taxpayer Association this month honored Voice of OC’s accountability reporting.

OC Tax members voted to recognize Voice of OC coverage on how the county and cities are using Covid relief funds with a Rose Award, which was presented on Sept. 15 at the 12th Annual Roses and Radishes Awards.

“Voice of OC asked the tough questions when it came to how local agencies spent Federal COVID bail out dollars,” said OC Taxpayers Association President and CEO Carolyn Cavecche..

“Article after article detailed the process of how the monies were allocated and where they were going, always pointing out how transparent that process was or was not to the taxpayers,” said Cavecche.

”The Orange County Taxpayers Association is grateful for the diligence of the Voice of OC for their steadfast coverage of this important taxpayer issue.”

The OCTax Rose award is designed to highlight individuals or organizations that have – as OCTax puts it – been friends to taxpayers in the previous year.

“We are deeply honored that OC Tax recognizes the value of Voice of OC’s commitment to keeping our community informed on how their government spends their tax dollars and makes policy decisions. It’s vitally important to all of us that factual information on the inner workings of government is easily accessible to the residents these institutions serve,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana Jr.

