It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis.

And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.

We reached out to candidates in all the council seats up for grabs and asked them about some of the city’s key issues, like public safety and the Willowick Golf Course.

For election this year are council seats in districts 1, 3 and 4, as well as the mayor’s office, for which incumbent Mayor Steve Jones is running unopposed.

Voice of OC reporters reached out to all 11 candidates and sent them a list of 20 questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Only five candidates responded, and each was allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable yet fair across the board.

Here are their answers.

District 1

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “The environment experienced by residents on a daily basis includes cracked and unsafe roads, uneven sidewalks, and vacant lots and storefronts. Our city can be more effective at providing a safe and vibrant community for residents to thrive and connect with one other by addressing these issues and committing to the beautification of our streets.”

The city’s legal ownership of the Willowick Golf Course, located in west Santa Ana, has brought it into a debate over balancing park space versus development, and public resources with commercial use. What is your vision for Willowick?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Opening up this many acres of parkland will create amazing opportunities for our residents to come together to engage in health-promoting activities. The chance to design a fresh new space to live and play does not come often and we can prioritize beautiful, environmentally-friendly, and affordable housing with ample room for community activities.”

Garden Grove’s resort area came into new focus this year with the proposed Nickelodeon Hotel project, which a hotel workers’ union opposed while calling for housing instead. How much of a priority do you place on the city’s resort area? What’s your vision for the resort area? And do you think housing should be encouraged there to meet the city’s housing needs?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “We should do our best to take advantage of our proximity to one of the nation’s biggest tourist attractions. We should ensure that the jobs created directly benefit our residents, and accompany investments in housing options, especially for our elderly residents, service workforce, and young adults just starting out in life, so we all may thrive.”

This year, Garden Grove has made moves to lead the opening of a new regional homelessness navigation center with Fountain Valley and Westminster. Do you believe the city’s doing enough to address homelessness?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “I believe this project will be able to provide emergency housing for less than 1/3 of the current number of homeless residents but is still likely years away from being realized. It is a step in the right direction. We need to do much more, and also make sure our surrounding cities and the county take responsibility and do their fair share as well.”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “I strongly support this type of legislation and believe it should be broadened over time. Why only 12 months after a donation is received? When making decisions on behalf of the city and its residents, elected officials should always be required to recuse themselves when there are personal conflicts of interest.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Our city alone did not cause the homelessness crisis but we need to lead by example and expand private-public partnerships to alleviate suffering through access to medical care, food, clothing, shelter, and job training. We need to take a holistic, comprehensive and nuanced approach rather than treating it as a singular and narrow problem. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Yes. As economies and industries change there will be opportunities to rezone areas that were once industrial or commercial into new housing developments. There are parts of town that are currently quite dense but need to be re-imaged so that we can increase our affordable housing stock while improving street congestion and quality of life.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Support and increase, especially programs targeting our eldery residents, those with disabilities, transitional youth, and families with children.”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “I know people who drive their children a few short blocks to school because the roads are damaged and sidewalks unsafe or non-existent, and others who would bike more but the streets are just not set up for that. There are people on the road who would not otherwise be if we could improve the quality of streets, walkways and bikeways. “

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “I know a gentleman who goes for a walk every night and has never been bothered. Residents should be able to pursue their individual path in life while respecting others, with fast response times for when emergencies happen. The city needs to ensure that every street and sidewalk are smooth, well-lit and install speed bumps around schools and parks.”

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Yes. We can leverage limited local funds with grant opportunities to help fund highest priority projects with emphasis on mobility (ADA) and safer streets for non-autos. Progress can be measured in miles of bike lanes.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Prioritize repair of our infrastructure that has not been addressed the longest. Increase support to the code enforcement and parks department. Ensure greater accountability in following-up after expenditures so the money is not wasted.”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “We could use more space and options, especially for our teens and our seniors, to have activities near where they live, to increase participation in healthy, safe activities, and engage with their community. We could use another indoor pool option shared among swimming programs for youth, aquatic therapy, and recreational swimming.”

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “I don’t think people realize how much money is raised for political campaigns and how that influences decisions once elected. I would support any measure to reduce corruption, including limiting contributions, making public tax returns of candidates, and more broadly posting money spent by the city on its contracts and consultants.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Elected leaders should have regular community forums that rotate locations and times throughout the districts they represent to provide opportunities for residents to meet and discuss issues of concern. Clear information on how the city is organized and how to get involved should be more broadly and regularly disseminated.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Yes – as early as possible. It can be confusing to understand what decisions are being made and what the ramifications are until it is too late. Sometimes large budget items are hidden in consent calendar items that are not publicly discussed. Our officials can find more creative ways in polling as many residents as possible in decision making.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “We should all strive to be good ancestors and do what we can to make the world a better place for those who will come after us. We each have opportunities to effect positive change in our professional capacities and help make our community more resilient, so that we not only survive heat waves and pandemics, but can thrive through it.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Revitalizing shopping centers will decrease the vehicle miles traveled for our residents to do errands and have fun. Community solar energy projects can result in lower energy bills and less pollution. Raising standards for energy efficiency in new construction, and encouraging retrofitting of older buildings and supporting urban agriculture.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

George Breitigam: (Did not respond)

Allen Raymond Rodriguez: “Yes and Yes.”

District 3

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Gia Nguyen: ( Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “With the rapid rise of inflation coupled with dramatic mortgage rate increases and the significant disparity between home prices/rent prices and stagnant wages; my priority is to increase the supply of affordable housing for struggling low to middle-income families.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “The topics I have heard from my District are: Homelessness, Public Safety/Police Response/Neighborhood crime, road repairs, and ADU buildings. I believe the city has a good plan for working with the homelessness population, through the SRT Teams (police) BE WELL Vans (contracted) and the approval of the Navigation Center.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Homelessness- I would support the build of the Navigation Center. Which will give our police officers back their hands to be able to do what is necessary. Not many people know of the rights that prevents our police officers from taking action when they are called out for complaints with homelessness. “

The city’s legal ownership of the Willowick Golf Course, located in west Santa Ana, has brought it into a debate over balancing park space versus development, and public resources with commercial use. What is your vision for Willowick?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “Engage with our constituents and the economic development team to identify the best use for this surplus land, which will generate jobs, tax dollars, attract investments, and, most of all, attract families to live in Garden Gove. Options include but are not limited to increasing affordable housing, commercial/residential mixed-use developments.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “The City of Garden Grove is “built out”. Having Willowick land available is a blessing. While I agree that a certain amount of the land should be developed, I think it would be a wasted opportunity if the city could not reserve partial usage of the land for open space/public use.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I have a clean slate when it comes to Willowick. I believe in listening to our residents and what the needs/desires of Garden Grove residents want. If elected, I’m just a representative for my constituents. It shouldn’t be just about my vision. So I would make myself available to hear what the residents who elected me, want. “

Garden Grove’s resort area came into new focus this year with the proposed Nickelodeon Hotel project, which a hotel workers’ union opposed while calling for housing instead. How much of a priority do you place on the city’s resort area? What’s your vision for the resort area? And do you think housing should be encouraged there to meet the city’s housing needs?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: Designated “resort” areas in the City not only bring in tax revenue and jobs but is an essential means to further attract future investment interests for the long run. I support the increase in affordable housing supplies in collaboration with community inclusion and transparency, but we must balance short-term goals with long-term ambitions.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “As of this time, the City has approved the Nickelodeon Hotel project. Hiring preferences will be given to Garden Grove residences. My hope is that the agreement with the developer ends up being beneficial for GG.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “We can’t put so much focus on one area and neglect the rest of the city. My vision,I would want to shed some light on a restaurant that is not a chain. We used to have a great restaurant called Belisle’s. People came from all over to eat there. Bring that to the resort area where people go back and talk about that restaurant & it’s link to GG”

This year, Garden Grove has made moves to lead the opening of a new regional homelessness navigation center with Fountain Valley and Westminster. Do you believe the city’s doing enough to address homelessness?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “The city was the main driving force in development of the navigation center to address homelessness. We are also the second city in OC to expand the “Be Well OC” program, uniting our community for better mental health. We reached out to neighbor cities to bridge the cost for this project. “Leaders take action,” and Garden Grove did precisely that.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “As mentioned above, having the SRT (Special Response Teams), BE WELL vans, and now the Navigation Center; the City has a plan and vision.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I believe our SRT has been doing a great job with the limited authority that they have. Building the Navigation center will strengthen that team. Can we improve what we are currently doing, absolutely. As the situation develops and as the center gets built I believe it will be imperative to reevaluate to keep moving towards making GG BETTER”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “My campaign is self-funded. I want to be a voice for my constituents. SB1439 would restrict “Pay to Play” for elected officials at many levels. I firmly believe it would positively attract the right representatives who are passionate about the future of Garden Grove.We need more laws, such as SB1439, to hold our local elected officials accountable.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Frankly the ‘Pay to Play’ loophole should have been closed a long time ago. I hope this will start a path to keep politicians honest and transparent.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “No comment.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “Homelessness is a multi-faceted issue. The navigation center, in conjunction with “Be Well OC,” is a great start. We need further public engagement, buy-in from more adjacent cities working in collaboration with faith-based organizations, other non-profit organizations to amplify effective responses and support those in need.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Answered Above with Navigation Center.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Ask for updates from the Chief of Police and his teams that are currently addressing this issue. Their ideas and thoughts on how to continuously improve. While also going out in the field with these teams to get my own perspective on the issue. Get out from behind the chambers and see first hand. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “I support increasing supply of affordable housing. But I stress that thoughtful fiscal planning is necessary for new developments to be perpetually sustainable. The city must look at ways to decrease the costs of building affordable housing, so it would be more substantial incentives and less risk for those willing to undertake it.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “The city is already addressing this issue.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I would work with T. Throne to see how we could make Garden Grove more desirable for hardworking families. Families that would take pride in home ownership or getting an apartment. Find ways to petition the state for more help in GG. We need to do better. If we can find ways for more affordable housing, let’s lead the way in GG & find the way”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “If elected, I pledge to work closely with local officials and state legislators representing our district to strengthen and author laws that address rental assistance and rent stabilization policies and yet have the potential to incentivize those property owners in the city of Garden Grove.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Open to further discussion.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I have no problem helping those who need help. I have a problem with an abuse of help which could stop somebody who truly needs it. “

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “I will work closely with state legislators to increase funding allocation and grow our local public transit system. We need to focus on long-term planning, balancing future increases in housing density with adequate public transportation.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “The city of Garden Grove is already making upgrades to traffic lighting, once elected I plan to look into additional options available to reduce traffic congestion.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “If I had an answer for this, I could sell it to fix the problems on our freeways. It’s Southern California, it’s a way of life. But I will continue to entertain ideas and search for my own ideas to come to a solution. “

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “Public safety means effective policing, fire safety, and sufficient resources to serve the city’s needs. We must maintain robust police and fire firefighting labor pool; we must also focus on opportunities that will attract new investments and grow our funds to better prepare fiscally for our projected public safety needs.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Public Safety to me includes safety in your home and everything outside of it as you travel to work, shopping and family and back to home. The resident to police officer ratio for the city should be appropriate for proper response times.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Public safety is our ambulance services, law enforcement and our contracted fire services. Accountability. Oversight. Our contracted services need to be held to the contracts signed so that we are not failing our residents in some of the most crucial & life threatening times. While maintaining the best for our residents. “

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “I support the systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout my district. We must constantly engage with our constituents and hold frequent community meetings to achieve a community consensus about the proposed project and work closely with Traffic Commission for the progress. “

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “I am open to the discussion.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Does Garden Grove have a high demand for the bike lanes? I don’t know so I don’t have an answer at this time”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “We already have a strong economic development team working closely with a cohesive group of council members who tirelessly collaborate with and advocate for our community.This has been a winning formula for Garden Grove.We’d continue the good work by keeping the budget balanced, maintaining a healthy reserve fund, diversifying investment portfolio”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Once elected, I plan to use my skills as a Business Analyst to review current and projected spendings.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I think our city has done a good job staying on budget. But we can always improve. It’s just a matter of how and not taking away from the needs of our residents”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “I firmly support the development of additional community centers to service our diverse community. These community centers can offer youth afterschool programs and nourishes cultural diversity. Additional public pools and libraries will transpire if we have the proper representation.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Yes, and additional space for open parks.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I think our libraries do a great job already. We have a number of pools. Maybe we could work with the schools to use the high school pools during the summer. I don’t think we need another community center. GG has a great one already. “

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: ” A cohesive group of council members in the City has been the winning formula. As diverse as our community is, there is always more we can do with community outreach and city transparency. Encourage more public engagement through social/local media, intensify community outreach led by local leadership and neighborhood representatives.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “The City posts Agendas, Meeting minutes, Decisions, and records City Council meeting for the public to review. I think The City Council is very transparent.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “I feel some council members make themselves available for their districts and some do what is needed to get what they need from their district. There’s a difference. One is self-less and one is more self-ish”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “We must elect exemplary leadership. People representing the City must show the potential of integrity, strong ethics, accountability, and understanding of diversity. As a current City Planning Commissioner and business owner, I have the knowledge and skill set to act as an effective representative and bridge with my community.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “See answer above.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Residents already have the opportunity to speak at council meetings. I would keep encouraging that. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “YES. I’ve had the honor of working as a public liaison for State Senate office and collaborated closely with local media and radio stations. I’d publicly post meeting agendas earlier, also I’d utilize the local media sources to broadcast the agenda items and residents’ concerns in real-time with collaboration from our neighborhood representatives.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Yes.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “Our agendas get posted before meetings. I don’t think that’s a problem. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “I graduated from UCI with a degree in Applied Ecology. I cannot overstate the urgency of climate change and the need to take immediate action. The city must continue doing its part in encouraging public transit, ensuring its environmental sustainability, work closely with state legislators to allocate more funding for green and renewable energy.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Irrelevant to the seat I am seeking.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “No comment.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “We need to use more clean energy and use that energy more efficiently to power everything from our cell phones to our homes, offices, and businesses. Greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by making power on-site with renewables and other climate-friendly energy resources, improved fuel efficiency vehicles, fuel blending and hydrogen fuel cells. “

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Open for discussion.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “No comment.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “No. The 2020 election cycle has taught us the vulnerabilities of election laws. There must be a bipartisan effort at the local, state, and federal levels to strengthen election laws and limit influence. Free and fair elections are necessary for our democratic government to function for the people, no matter which political aisle you are on.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Irrelevant to the seat I am seeking.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “No comment.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Gia Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Asia Nguyen Cunningham: “Yes. However, election integrity laws and frameworks are under constant threat, led by actors with their own agendas. We must work closely with local, state, and federal elected officials to tighten election laws and close legal loopholes that undermine the people’s will. I will accept the results as certified.”

Cindy Tran: (Did not respond)

Laurie C. Merrick: “Yes, I believe in the election process; and will accept the results.”

James “Jimmy” Webb: “No comment.”

District 4

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Joe Dovinh: “RECOVERY FROM PANDEMIC – SEEK FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

The city’s legal ownership of the Willowick Golf Course, located in west Santa Ana, has brought it into a debate over balancing park space versus development, and public resources with commercial use. What is your vision for Willowick?

Joe Dovinh: “DEVELOPED AS A PUBLIC PARK SPACE UP TO 50% AND ALLOCATE 50% FOR COMMERICAL USE.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Garden Grove’s resort area came into new focus this year with the proposed Nickelodeon Hotel project, which a hotel workers’ union opposed while calling for housing instead. How much of a priority do you place on the city’s resort area? What’s your vision for the resort area? And do you think housing should be encouraged there to meet the city’s housing needs?

Joe Dovinh: “PUT IT TO A PUBLIC HEARING AND DECIDE.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

This year, Garden Grove has made moves to lead the opening of a new regional homelessness navigation center with Fountain Valley and Westminster. Do you believe the city’s doing enough to address homelessness?

Joe Dovinh: “NO, WE NEED TO DO MORE TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM HOUSING FOR SENIORS AND THE DISABLED ALSO, WHILE ADVOCATING FOR MORE RESOURCES FOR THE HOMELESS, ESPECIALLY ON AN EMERGENCY BASIS.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Joe Dovinh: “UPON IMPLEMENTATION OF SB 1439, NEW REGULATIONS ARE TO BE FOLLOWED.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Joe Dovinh: “ADVOCATE FOR AND ALLOCATE MORE FINANCIAL RESOURCES.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Joe Dovinh: “YES. PROVIDE INCENTIVES IN ENTITLEMENTS FOR DEVELOPERS TO BUILD MORE AFFORDABLE HOUSING.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Joe Dovinh: “HOUSING VOUCHERS AND RENT CONTROL.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Joe Dovinh: “MORE VOUCHERS FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT, COOPERATION WITH OCTA FOR MORE BUS STATIONS AND BUS ROUTES, BETTER MAINTENANCE AND UPKEEP, MORE LIGHTING AND SANITATION.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Joe Dovinh: “TRAFFIC CONTROL”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Joe Dovinh: “YES, BUT A GRADATED TIMELINE FOR INTEGRATION IS MORE REALISTIC.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Joe Dovinh: “BETTER BUDGETTING FOR ALL DEPARTMENTS AND WELL-BALANCED FISCAL SPENDING BASED ON REAL REVENUES, NOT PROJECTED, AND NOT TAX-BASED.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Joe Dovinh: “YES. MORE PUBLIC RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO PUBLIC ARE GOALS TO STRIVE FOR AND ACHIEVE FOR THE BETTER GOOD.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Joe Dovinh: “ALL DEPARTMENTS OF CITY GOVERNMENT MUST BE OPEN TO CRITICAL SCRUTINY AND PUBLIC HEARINGS, INCLUDING GRIEVANCE PROCESSES IMPLEMENTED TO PREVENT ABUSES OF POWER AND UNDUE INFLUENCE.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Joe Dovinh: “LIMIT CLOSED SESSIONS, INCREASE OPEN SESSIONS. “

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Joe Dovinh: “YES. AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE, 30-90 DAYS. MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS / BULLETINS / UTILIZATION OF SOCIALMEDIA AND LOCAL MEDIA, ALLOCATE RESOURCES TO PAY FOR THESE CHANNELS.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Joe Dovinh: “CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HIGH PRIORITY BUT MUST BE ADDRESSED IN THE CONTEXT OF MANY DIFFERENT ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS / SOLUTIONS.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Joe Dovinh: “MORE RECYCLING CENTERS AND EV CHARGING STATIONS LOCALLY.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Joe Dovinh: “NO. THERE MAY BE UNVERIFIED DISCREPANCIES BUT THAT IS FOR THE COURTS TO DECIDE AND THEY’VE DECIDED SUFFICIENTLY, I BELIEVE.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Joe Dovinh: “YES. OUR ELECTION SYSTEM IS NOT PERFECT, BUT SEEMS ADEQUATELY FREE AND FAIR.”

Duy Nguyen: (Did not respond)

Trung Ta: (Did not respond)

Mayor

Note: Incumbent Mayor Steve Jones is running unopposed and did not return answers to this survey when contacted by Voice of OC. Here are the questions he was asked to respond to.

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

The city’s legal ownership of the Willowick Golf Course, located in west Santa Ana, has brought it into a debate over balancing park space versus development, and public resources with commercial use. What is your vision for Willowick?

Garden Grove’s resort area came into new focus this year with the proposed Nickelodeon Hotel project, which a hotel workers’ union opposed while calling for housing instead. How much of a priority do you place on the city’s resort area? What’s your vision for the resort area? And do you think housing should be encouraged there to meet the city’s housing needs?

This year, Garden Grove has made moves to lead the opening of a new regional homelessness navigation center with Fountain Valley and Westminster. Do you believe the city’s doing enough to address homelessness?

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

