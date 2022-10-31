Five candidates, including three incumbents, are running for four open seats on the Laguna Hills City Council in the November election.

The candidates running for a four-year term include Joshua Sweeney, Parshan Khosravi, Erica Pezold, and David Wheeler. Pezold and Wheeler are incumbents.

Incumbent Donald Caskey, who was appointed to the council to fill a vacancy, is running unopposed for a two-year term.

Two of the five candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Voice of OC. Here’s what the candidates had to say on some of the issues in Laguna Hills, in their words.

Question: What would be your top three priorities if you were elected?

Caskey: Did not respond.

Khosravi: 1) Accessibility – I will push for a Disability Advisory Commission in Laguna Hills. 2) Environmental prevention – I will work to fully enforce and implement the Laguna Hills Safety Element. 3. Art, culture, and education – I will expand our city’s art, cultural, and education events, and programs.

Pezold: 1) Increasing the safety in the City of Laguna Hills; 2) Strengthen the economics of the City of Laguna Hills; 3) Beautify the City of Laguna Hills & improve the parks.

Sweeney: Did not respond.

Wheeler: Did not respond.

Question: What do you think is the biggest issue in Laguna Hills?

Caskey: Did not respond.

Khosravi: Affordability. With rising prices and a looming recession, many of our residents deeply feel the economic pressures and need immediate support. As a council member, I will make it a priority to push for affordable housing, accessible transportation, and city-county partnerships to provide economic relief.

Pezold: The biggest issue in the City of Laguna Hills is maintaining its right to maintain local control. People move to cities due to various characteristics, as well as geography. Every city is unique, and the people have the right to determine where population growth can occur in a city.

Sweeney: Did not respond.

Wheeler: Did not respond.

Question: How do you plan on addressing homelessness in the city?

Caskey: Did not respond.

Khosravi: I believe our city needs to do its part instead of engaging in lawsuits to stop affordable housing development and homeless outreach. There are several proven policies that help with the alleviation of homelessness, such as bridge programs, overnight parking passes, and locker programs. I will push to invest in these interventions as a council member.

Pezold: The City of Laguna Hills contracts with Mercy House. Mercy House’s mission statement is, “To be a leader in ending homelessness by providing a unique system of dignified housing opportunities, programs, and supportive services.” I plan to continue to support the contract with Mercy House in addition to working with the County of Orange.

Sweeney: Did not respond.

Wheeler: Did not respond.

Question: What is your opinion on the human trafficking concerns in massage establishments in the city?

Caskey: Did not respond.

Khosravi: I believe these concerns should be taken seriously, and we must partner with law enforcement officials to address them. At the same time, I believe we must be careful in our approach, as many of these establishments are owned by small business owners of color, and targeting them simply based on assumptions is both wrong and violates their rights.

Pezold: Human trafficking is a form of slavery, and I oppose any form of slavery. The operation of any massage establishment in our city that supports human trafficking is a serious code violation, and the city’s code enforcement will strictly enforce any code violations.

Sweeney: Did not respond.

Wheeler: Did not respond.

Question: Do you think the city should have greater control over e-bikes and motorized vehicles in Laguna Hills?

Caskey: Did not respond.

Khosravi: To an extent. I believe that e-bikes need to be treated like normal bikes and that our city must invest in e-bike safety and education. But I do not believe in limiting access to e-bikes, especially since e-bikes present a great opportunity for our city to reduce its carbon footprint.

Pezold: The City Council has directed the traffic commission to research the appropriate options for the City of Laguna Hills. Because this topic will be on the agenda soon, I am unable to discuss this issue in detail presently to prevent a Brown Act violation

Sweeney: Did not respond.

Wheeler: Did not respond.

Residents can find out more information on in-person voting sites here and can learn more about mail-in voting in Orange County here.

