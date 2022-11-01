The NewsMatch campaign helps communities grow funding and fundraising capacity for local nonprofit newsrooms around the country.

Through NewsMatch, individual donations to nonprofit news organizations around the country are matched by national and local funders.

The Campaign kicks off November 1 and runs through December 31, 2022. During this time all gifts received are matched up to $1000. Recurring donations will be matched for the next 12 months. All donations are tax deductible.

Voice of OC relies entirely on these kinds of community support from readers like you. More than one third of our overall operating budget is raised during the News Match campaign period.

Your generous donations are essential and have enabled Voice to thrive for the last 13 years.

Community fundraising through News Match contributions last year helped us to:

Expand the news staff to five full-time reporters.

Aid in bringing on more news editors to support our in-depth journalism.

Add more visual stories across the OC through photos and videos.

Train more student journalists

Offer more student internships, fellowships.

Elevate how many residents we reach across our website, social networks and mobile news apps.

NewsMatch is generously supported by Democracy Fund, Knight Foundation, the Meta Journalism Project, the Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust, Google News Initiative, Inasmuch Foundation, the Independence Public Media Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Loud Hound, the Kaphan Foundation, the Present Progressive Fund at Schwab Charitable, Sarena Snider, Solidarity Giving the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and the Wyncote Foundation. Dozens of local and issue-based funders are also secured by newsrooms, increasing the pool of match funds during the year-end campaign. National partners include the Institute for Nonprofit News, the Miami Foundation, and News Revenue Hub.

