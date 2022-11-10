Democrat Katie Porter’s lead over Republican Scott Baugh grew slightly in the race to represent the 47th congressional district after Wednesday’s ballot count update.

It’s a race that has caught some national attention and is the closest OC Congressional race so far.

As initial results started pouring in on Election Night, Porter started off with a 20,000-vote lead, but by the end of the night the lead shrunk down to just 938 votes ahead of Baugh, a former assemblyman.

After Wednesday’s 5 p.m. update, Porter is now ahead of Baugh by 1,552 votes.

Results are still coming in and the OC Registrar of Voter is expected to release updated tallies Thursday at 5 p.m.

Democrats have a slight edge in the newly redrawn 47th district, with 35.6% of the 452,887 registered voters, while Republicans have 33.9%, according to the OC Registrar of Voters.

In the 49th district, Democrat Congressman Mike Levin is holding onto a 3,713 vote-lead against Republican Bryan Maryottt out of the 175,895 votes counted as of Wednesday.

In the 45th district, Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel remained in the lead following Wednesday’s update with 55.9% of the 137,511 votes counted so far, according to OC Registrar of Voters.

Her opponent, Democrat Jay Chen, garnered 44% of the vote.

In the 40th district, Republican Congresswoman Young Kim remained in the lead on Wednesday with 58.9% of the 175,358 votes counted so far while her opponent, Democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood who gained 41% of the votes.

Mahmood posted on social media Tuesday night that he and his campaign are committed to seeing every ballot counted.

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

