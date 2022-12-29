The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY AUDITOR-CONTROLLER FRANK DAVIES, CPA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 28, 2022

Contact: Danielle Ortiz

(714) 834-5279

Danielle.Ortiz@ac.ocgov.com

Orange County Auditor-Controller Releases Annual Citizens’ Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), also known as the Citizens’ Report, a summarized guide to the in-depth County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Both reports reflect information from the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022.

“I am pleased to present the Citizens’ Report for the County of Orange,” said Orange County Auditor-Controller Frank Davies. “This year’s report once again reflects that the County of Orange continues to be in sound financial position with an increase of $1.4 billion in total net position from FY 2020-21. I hope that this report will help everyone understand our complex County finances in a simple yet engaging format.”

Each year the Auditor-Controller’s Office chooses a County agency to highlight as part of the report’s theme. This year’s report includes a “then and now” look at the Auditor-Controller’s Office. The cover includes a photo of County Auditor Leslie H. Eckel (1941-1957) and his Executive Team, alongside the current Auditor-Controller and Executive Team. This historical perspective is carried throughout this report using photographs of Auditor-Controller staff, past and present.

The prior report, for FY 2020-21, once again received the award for outstanding achievement in popular annual financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 19th consecutive year.

To download a copy of the Citizens’ Report or view the report online, click here, or visit the Auditor- Controller’s website at ocauditor.com/reports/citizens-reports. A hard copy of the report is available upon request at pioac@ac.ocgov.com

###

The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office and its 400+ employees work to ensure the County operates financially responsibly and effectively. Duties including payroll for over 18,000 employees, general accounting services, property tax allocation, budget control and financial reporting are just a few of the mandated responsibilities of the Office.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation