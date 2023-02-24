The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 21, 2023

OCTA Seeks Members for Taxpayer Oversight Committee

Applications for the Second and Third Supervisorial District positions are now available

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the Taxpayer Oversight Committee.

The Taxpayer Oversight Committee is an 11-member committee that monitors OCTA’s use of Measure M funds, also known as OC Go. The half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements was renewed by voters in 2006 after first being approved in 1990.

Applications are currently being accepted through May 5 for two openings – one each in the Second and Third Supervisorial Districts. The Grand Jurors Association of Orange County will conduct interviews of interested candidates May 15-19.

The committee has helped ensure that all Measure M funds are spent in accordance with the voter-approved measure for transportation projects and programs. The Measure M plan improves and preserves Orange County’s quality of life, keeping people moving while minimizing impacts to the environment.

The local half-cent sales tax is expected to generate approximately $15 billion through 2041, with 43% of the net funding dedicated to freeway improvements, 32% to local street projects and 25% to transit.

Measure M also includes two unique environmental programs. The Environmental Mitigation Program allocates 5% of net freeway revenues to offset the environmental impacts of freeway projects through comprehensive open space land acquisition and habitat protection. This effort provides higher-value environmental benefits in exchange for streamlined freeway project approvals and ensures sensitive species are protected in their native habitat in perpetuity. In addition, 2% of gross revenue is allocated to the Environmental Cleanup Program to help improve water quality from transportation-generated pollution.

Applications for a three-year committee term, from July 2023 to June 2026, will be accepted through May 5. Applicants must be Orange County residents, at least 18 years old and live in the supervisorial district that they will represent. Potential committee members should demonstrate a history of participating in community activities and knowledge of transportation.

The Second District consists of the cities of Orange, Santa Ana, Tustin, portions of Anaheim, Garden Grove and the unincorporated community of North Tustin

The Third District consists of the cities of Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Villa Park, Yorba Linda, portions of Anaheim, Irvine, Orange, Tustin, the unincorporated communities of Modjeska, Silverado, Trabuco Canyon and Williams Canyon, and a portion of the unincorporated community of North Tustin.

Applications for the volunteer position are available at octa.net/TOCrecruitment .

###

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

