This spring, Voice of OC launched its first marketing internship, accepting Jaelyn Duran, a senior at Chapman University from Tustin, who will graduate this May with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and a minor in Visual Journalism.

The nexus of these two educational paths and skill sets make Duran a great match for the Voice of OC Internship program.

“Jaelyn really understands the challenges and opportunities facing journalists in the 21st Century,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief, Norberto Santana, Jr.

“She has developed an impressive array of skill sets in visuals, social media and online marketing during her college career that we expect will really help local residents continue to help build out Orange County’s nonprofit newsroom,” Santana said.

Jaelyn will be working on a variety of projects including social media marketing campaigns and subscriber email outreach. She recently led a rebranding of the Voice of OC newsletters including the Morning Report.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Voice of OC and it’s exciting to connect marketing to journalism.” says Duran.

“Jaelyn is a stand out student with top notch digital journalism skills and an impressive work ethic. She’s enterprising, takes initiative and is a joy to be around. She’ll no doubt make significant contributions to Voice this semester and to the world after she graduates in May.” says Susan Paterno, Director of the Journalism Department at Chapman University.

