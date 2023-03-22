The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

MHSA 3-Year Program and Expenditure Plan – Draft for Public Comment

We are pleased to announce that the Orange County Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan for FY 2023-24 through FY 2025-26 has been posted for a 30-Day Public Comment Period.

To access the draft Plan, please click on the link below:

https://ochealthinfo.com/mhsa

Within the link you will find the draft Plan, the Executive Summary, and an additional link to the online public comment form. Links to the Executive Summary in the different threshold languages will become active on the website over the next weeks as translations are completed.

The 30-day Public Comment period will close on April 18, 2023

Following the 30-day posting, the OCBehavioral Health Advisory Board will host a Public Hearing on April 26, 2023.

The Public Hearing will be held at the Delhi Center: 505 E. Central Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback during the development of the plan. We look forward to hearing your comments and seeing you at the Public Hearing.

If you have any other questions or would like to receive a hard copy of the Plan, please send an email to mhsa@ochca.com or call 714-834-3104.

Please feel free to forward this email to anyone who might be interested in learning more about Orange County’s MHSA Plan.

Ellen Guevara, MPA mhca@ochca.com www.ochealthinfo.com

